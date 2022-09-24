Emily Ratajkowski Already Wore Fall's Most Popular Outfit Formula

Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

By
Laura Reilly
Laura Reilly
Laura Reilly

Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news. She has written for InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Thrillist, Nylon, and more. She also publishes a weekly shopping newsletter, Magasin, which highlights the top news, sales, and goings-on when it comes to buying clothes online.  

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 24, 2022
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski. Photo: The Image Direct

As soon as temperatures drop below the 70s, there's one outfit you're going to see everywhere: midi skirts (or dresses) with cowboy boots. This is the official incoming look of fall, and anyone who says otherwise is a liar (or worse, simply out of the loop).

Emily Ratajkowski, ever the trendsetter, is getting a head start on this soon-to-be-ubiquitous styling. She was spotted this week wearing a hammered satin shin-length skirt and (since sold-out) black Zara cowboy boots, which she paired with another runaway trend: a watercolor-esque corset by Miaou.

The formula works on a number of fronts, both practically and visually. The height of the boot protects sensitive ankles and calves from snappy gusts and increasingly cooler temps, while the flowiness of the skirt allows for air circulation — you don't want to bundle up completely this far ahead of winter, after all.

The romantic combination of sturdy boots that are partially concealed beneath a delicate, femme garment feels like a natural extention of the past few summers' Cottagecore fixation. Prairie girl fall, perhaps?

The best part of any emerging trend is when it's easy and affordable to recreate — and this one checks those boxes. Shop Emily Ratajkowski-inspired midi skirts and Western boots below.

Get the look:

Topshop Bias Cut Satin Midi Skirt
Shop now: $56; nordstrom.com

Ted Baker London Furela Print Asymmetric Tiered Midi Skirt
Shop now: $295; nordstrom.com

Mara Hoffman Nicole Drop-Waist Organic Cotton Midi Skirt
Shop now: $350; nordstrom.com

Sea Tasha Print Tiered Cotton Midi Skirt
Shop now: $350; nordstrom.com

Coconuts by Matisse Agency Western Pointed Toe Boot
Shop now: $180; nordstrom.com

Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boot
Shop now: $270; nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Britten Western Boot
Shop now: $250; nordstrom.com

R13 Denim Sleeve Western Boot
Shop now: $1,395; nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Went Pantless With One of the Biggest Shoe Trends of 2022
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Is Bringing Back This Forgotten Sexy Trend From the Early 2000s
TikTok Turned Cowboy Boots Into a Viral Fashion Trend, So Here’s TK Pair to Shop Now
Cowboy Boots Are TikTok's Latest Viral Trend — Here's Where to Get Them
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Wore TikTok's Favorite $29 Skirt Trend With $600 Sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Went Full Farm Girl While Wearing Slouchy Blue Jeans and Cowboy Boots
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Just Wore the Practical Skirt Trend That's Blowing Up on TikTok
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Barely There Dress With the $12 Summer Bag Trend Jennifer Garner Loves
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore the No-Fuss $49 Sneakers Royals Love, Too
how-to-wear-amazon-orolay-coat
Five Ways to Style the Viral Amazon Coat
Hilary Duff Wearing Alo Yoga Sweatshirt
Hilary Duff Just Paired a Pretty Slip Dress With a Cropped Sweatshirt Shoppers Call "Sporty but Sexy" 
Emily Ratajkowski
Supermodels Are Bringing Back This Practical Sneaker-and-Legging Combo for Spring
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Wore a $16 Skirt Trend With the Sexy Heels Amal Clooney Loves
Emily Ratajkowski Sexy Turtleneck Variety Power of Women Event
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sexy Turtleneck on the Red Carpet
Kendall Jenner Cowboy Tank Top Wyoming Instagram
Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys
Emily Ratajkowski
Regrettably, the 'It' Accessory of 2022 Looks Really Good with the Pants Trend We Don't Want Returning
Emily Ratajkowski
Supermodels Are Wearing This Amal Clooney-Approved Boot Trend That's Under $150 at Nordstrom