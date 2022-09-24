Fashion Look of the Day Emily Ratajkowski Already Wore Fall's Most Popular Outfit Formula Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Laura Reilly Laura Reilly Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news. She has written for InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Thrillist, Nylon, and more. She also publishes a weekly shopping newsletter, Magasin, which highlights the top news, sales, and goings-on when it comes to buying clothes online. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 24, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Emily Ratajkowski. Photo: The Image Direct As soon as temperatures drop below the 70s, there's one outfit you're going to see everywhere: midi skirts (or dresses) with cowboy boots. This is the official incoming look of fall, and anyone who says otherwise is a liar (or worse, simply out of the loop). Emily Ratajkowski, ever the trendsetter, is getting a head start on this soon-to-be-ubiquitous styling. She was spotted this week wearing a hammered satin shin-length skirt and (since sold-out) black Zara cowboy boots, which she paired with another runaway trend: a watercolor-esque corset by Miaou. The formula works on a number of fronts, both practically and visually. The height of the boot protects sensitive ankles and calves from snappy gusts and increasingly cooler temps, while the flowiness of the skirt allows for air circulation — you don't want to bundle up completely this far ahead of winter, after all. The romantic combination of sturdy boots that are partially concealed beneath a delicate, femme garment feels like a natural extention of the past few summers' Cottagecore fixation. Prairie girl fall, perhaps? The best part of any emerging trend is when it's easy and affordable to recreate — and this one checks those boxes. Shop Emily Ratajkowski-inspired midi skirts and Western boots below. Get the look: Topshop Bias Cut Satin Midi SkirtShop now: $56; nordstrom.com Ted Baker London Furela Print Asymmetric Tiered Midi SkirtShop now: $295; nordstrom.com Mara Hoffman Nicole Drop-Waist Organic Cotton Midi SkirtShop now: $350; nordstrom.com Sea Tasha Print Tiered Cotton Midi SkirtShop now: $350; nordstrom.com Coconuts by Matisse Agency Western Pointed Toe BootShop now: $180; nordstrom.com Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western BootShop now: $270; nordstrom.com Sam Edelman Britten Western BootShop now: $250; nordstrom.com R13 Denim Sleeve Western BootShop now: $1,395; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit