Emily Ratajkowski Already Wore Fall's Most Popular Outfit Formula

As soon as temperatures drop below the 70s, there's one outfit you're going to see everywhere: midi skirts (or dresses) with cowboy boots. This is the official incoming look of fall, and anyone who says otherwise is a liar (or worse, simply out of the loop).

Emily Ratajkowski, ever the trendsetter, is getting a head start on this soon-to-be-ubiquitous styling. She was spotted this week wearing a hammered satin shin-length skirt and (since sold-out) black Zara cowboy boots, which she paired with another runaway trend: a watercolor-esque corset by Miaou.

The formula works on a number of fronts, both practically and visually. The height of the boot protects sensitive ankles and calves from snappy gusts and increasingly cooler temps, while the flowiness of the skirt allows for air circulation — you don't want to bundle up completely this far ahead of winter, after all.

The romantic combination of sturdy boots that are partially concealed beneath a delicate, femme garment feels like a natural extention of the past few summers' Cottagecore fixation. Prairie girl fall, perhaps?

The best part of any emerging trend is when it's easy and affordable to recreate — and this one checks those boxes. Shop Emily Ratajkowski-inspired midi skirts and Western boots below.

