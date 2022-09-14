Fashion Look of the Day Katie Holmes Wore This Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Shoe Trend With Fall's Biggest Pants Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all things style, beauty, and celebrity. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 14, 2022 @ 04:01PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Katie Holmes. Photo: Backgrid One second I'm on the internet looking for my next Ugg boot purchase because, well, Gigi Hadid made me, and the next, I'm in dire need of a totally unexpected fall shoe because I saw Katie Holmes in them. Holmes was photographed while out in New York earlier this week, and honestly, her low-key look shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who follows her style — the actress is a big fan of unfussy ensembles (exactly why we love her so), and this recent one is further proof. She opted for a casual long-sleeve, crew-neck sweatshirt, which she paired with one of the biggest pants trends of the season: cargos. Holmes' pair, however, appeared a bit more refined than what you might normally think of cargo pants — and that's because they are. Unlike the baggy iteration you're used to seeing (like Dua Lipa's pair), the actress went with trouser cargos that still have that coveted utilitarian flare with pockets and a signature beige hue, but in a more streamlined design. All that to say, there's a cargo pant for every style preference, and we definitely recommend finding yours because the cool-girl trend is doing big things in fall 2022. Holmes rounded out the look with the most unexpected fall shoes: pearl-embellished Jimmy Choo Mary Janes that give the whole outfit a super sweet and dainty touch. Whether the footwear style reminds you of the shoes your mom put you in for your piano recital or you've been a die-hard fan for years (like Sarah Jessica Parker, who wears variations of Mary Janes, err babydoll shoes, on the regular), there's no denying that the juxtaposition between workwear pants and darling footwear make for quite an eye-catching ensemble. Shop cargo pants and Mary Janes inspired by Holmes' latest off-duty 'fit below. Get the Look Ética Juni High-Waist Crop Relaxed Cargo PantsShop now: $198; nordstrom.com Vintage Supply Wide-Leg Twill Cargo PantsShop now: $82; nordstrom.com EB Denim Cargo PantsShop now: $398; revolve.com Eileen Fisher Lantern Organic Cotton-Blend Cargo PantsShop now: $178; nordstrom.com Vince Wide-Leg Cargo PantsShop now: $395; nordstrom.com Jimmy Choo Ade Suede Pearly-Stud Mary Jane Ballerina FlatsShop now: $795; neimanmarcus.com J.Crew Anya Mary Jane FlatsShop now: $104 with code SHOPFALL (Originally $148); jcrew.com Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane FlatShop now: $78–$130; nordstrom.com Larroudé Olivia Platform Pump Shop now: $315; larroude.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit