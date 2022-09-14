Katie Holmes Wore This Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Shoe Trend With Fall's Biggest Pants

Eva Thomas
Published on September 14, 2022

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes. Photo: Backgrid

One second I'm on the internet looking for my next Ugg boot purchase because, well, Gigi Hadid made me, and the next, I'm in dire need of a totally unexpected fall shoe because I saw Katie Holmes in them.

Holmes was photographed while out in New York earlier this week, and honestly, her low-key look shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who follows her style — the actress is a big fan of unfussy ensembles (exactly why we love her so), and this recent one is further proof.

She opted for a casual long-sleeve, crew-neck sweatshirt, which she paired with one of the biggest pants trends of the season: cargos. Holmes' pair, however, appeared a bit more refined than what you might normally think of cargo pants — and that's because they are. Unlike the baggy iteration you're used to seeing (like Dua Lipa's pair), the actress went with trouser cargos that still have that coveted utilitarian flare with pockets and a signature beige hue, but in a more streamlined design. All that to say, there's a cargo pant for every style preference, and we definitely recommend finding yours because the cool-girl trend is doing big things in fall 2022.

Holmes rounded out the look with the most unexpected fall shoes: pearl-embellished Jimmy Choo Mary Janes that give the whole outfit a super sweet and dainty touch. Whether the footwear style reminds you of the shoes your mom put you in for your piano recital or you've been a die-hard fan for years (like Sarah Jessica Parker, who wears variations of Mary Janes, err babydoll shoes, on the regular), there's no denying that the juxtaposition between workwear pants and darling footwear make for quite an eye-catching ensemble.

Shop cargo pants and Mary Janes inspired by Holmes' latest off-duty 'fit below.

