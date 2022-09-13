Jennifer Garner's Easy Fall Look Includes a No-Fuss Staple and This Unofficial Supermodel Shoe

The minute I saw Jennifer Garner's easy, peasy two-piece outfit, I thanked her (in my head), because I now know exactly what I'll be wearing nonstop during this tricky, hard-to-navigate season — you know, when it's still too warm outside to go full jacket and boots, but just chilly enough to entirely expose your legs. Ugh!

Garner, the queen of unfussy, easy outfits, was spotted out in Los Angeles in two staple pieces that are destined for even bigger things in the coming weeks — mark my words. The actress opted for a blue, short-sleeve jumpsuit, proving the one-and-done staple is a total must for fall. It also makes a case for the utilitarian trend, which is all about functional fashion (think: cargo pants with roomy pockets and now jumpsuits, also known as boiler suits, that make getting dressed a breeze).

Jumpsuits are a celebrity-favorite for the simple reason that they require very little effort to style — as in, they're an entire outfit in one piece. Oprah has been wearing her Rivet corduroy jumpsuits on repeat; Heidi Klum, also a Birkenstock fan, paired the trusty sandals with a black, wide-leg jumpsuit; and Padma Lakshmi wore a unique take on the one-piece, opting for a denim version. All that to say, there's a jumpsuit for every style preference, and while the designs vary, the ease-of-wear is all the same.

Garner paired hers with one of the most sensible shoe options around. No, we're not talking about sneakers, though cool kicks would seamlessly pair with the piece, too; we're referring to her silver metallic Birkenstocks, the German comfort shoe that's become a supermodel-favorite — and for good reason. It's obviously comfy and incredibly practical, AKA, the slides are the perfect throw-on-and-go shoe for when you're in a hurry.

The finishing touches to Garner's easy, off-duty look included a high ponytail and sunglasses — simple, cute, easy. Shop Garner-inspired jumpsuits below and get ready to nail fall style with ease.

Get the Look:

Pistola Grover Utility Ankle Jumpsuit

Shop now: $95 (Originally $158); nordstrom.com

Free People Marci Coverall

Shop now: $128; freepeople.com and nordstrom.com

DL1961 Hannah Jumpsuit

Shop now: $239; dl1961.com

Everlane the Supersoft Jean Coverall

Shop now: $128; everlane.com

We the Free Sammie Denim Coverall

Shop now: $128; freepeople.com

Alex Mill Standard Short-Sleeve Linen Jumpsuit

Shop now: $225; nordstrom.com

Quince Linen Coverall Jumpsuit

Shop now: $80; onequince.com

Pistola Grover Cotton Jumpsuit

Shop now: $168; nordstrom.com