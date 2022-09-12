Jennifer Lawrence's Simple LBD Features One Universally Flattering Detail

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all things style, beauty, and celebrity.
Published on September 12, 2022

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

New York Fashion Week is still going strong, as are the looks on and off the runways. While this season's shows are all about the highlighting trends that will be big come Spring/Summer 2023, we're getting plenty of style inspiration for fall 2022, and Jennifer Lawrence's head-to-toe SimonMiller look is one that's been living in my head rent-free since last week.

Lawrence has been slaying the street style game, with simple, easygoing 'fits that anyone can recreate with ease — we love a relatable queen! But the inherent timelessness of her SimonMiller look that she wore September 9 simply deserves a moment. The actress wore a black, long-sleeve LBD from the designer, which featured a simple, fitted, no-fuss silhouette that let its most flattering detail shine: a sweetheart neckline that created the illusion of a longer neck.

While we're seeing an influx of turtleneck tops creep back into our wardrobes, the sweetheart neckline should not be tucked away just because temperatures are dropping. We especially love it on a classic LBD like Lawrence's because it offers an eye-catching touch and allows accessories to shine, especially necklaces.

Lawrence paired her midi dress with in-your-face heels: lime green thong wedges, also by Simon Miller, that are certain to stir up opinions. We personally love them, as they nicely juxtapose her uncomplicated LBD, but the thong silhouette isn't for everyone. She rounded out the look with a SimonMiller gold top-handle bag, oval-shaped sunglasses, and a single AirPod. (Anyone else curious about what she was listening to?)

Shop Lawrence's exact dress and thong wedges, plus similar LBDs with flattering sweetheart necklines, below.

