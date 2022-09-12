Fashion Look of the Day Jennifer Lawrence's Simple LBD Features One Universally Flattering Detail Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all things style, beauty, and celebrity. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 @ 04:01PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Jennifer Lawrence. Photo: Gotham/GC Images New York Fashion Week is still going strong, as are the looks on and off the runways. While this season's shows are all about the highlighting trends that will be big come Spring/Summer 2023, we're getting plenty of style inspiration for fall 2022, and Jennifer Lawrence's head-to-toe SimonMiller look is one that's been living in my head rent-free since last week. Lawrence has been slaying the street style game, with simple, easygoing 'fits that anyone can recreate with ease — we love a relatable queen! But the inherent timelessness of her SimonMiller look that she wore September 9 simply deserves a moment. The actress wore a black, long-sleeve LBD from the designer, which featured a simple, fitted, no-fuss silhouette that let its most flattering detail shine: a sweetheart neckline that created the illusion of a longer neck. While we're seeing an influx of turtleneck tops creep back into our wardrobes, the sweetheart neckline should not be tucked away just because temperatures are dropping. We especially love it on a classic LBD like Lawrence's because it offers an eye-catching touch and allows accessories to shine, especially necklaces. Lawrence paired her midi dress with in-your-face heels: lime green thong wedges, also by Simon Miller, that are certain to stir up opinions. We personally love them, as they nicely juxtapose her uncomplicated LBD, but the thong silhouette isn't for everyone. She rounded out the look with a SimonMiller gold top-handle bag, oval-shaped sunglasses, and a single AirPod. (Anyone else curious about what she was listening to?) Shop Lawrence's exact dress and thong wedges, plus similar LBDs with flattering sweetheart necklines, below. Get the Look: SimonMiller Lubos Long-Sleeve Bodycon Stretch Knit DressShop now: $295; nordstrom.com Mango Long-Sleeve Bodycon Sweater DressShop now: $60; nordstrom.com Donna Karan New York Sweetheart-Neck Long-Sleeve Sweater DressShop now: $295; nordstrom.com Lost + Wander La Luna Smocked Sweetheart Cotton Maxi DressShop now: $80; nordstrom.com Endless Rose Sweetheart-Neck Long-Sleeve BodysuitShop now: $70; nordstrom.com Good American Good Touch Ruched Long-Sleeve BodysuitShop now: $90; nordstrom.com SimonMiller Ghost Wedge SandalShop now: $595; nordstrom.com Veronica Beard Gabby Platform Wedge Thong SandalShop now: $100–$130; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit