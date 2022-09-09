Julia Roberts' Cryptic Red Carpet Outfit Just Gave Us a Great Fall Styling Idea

Once we looked past all the hidden messages, we couldn’t unsee it.

By
Laura Reilly

Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news. She has written for InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Thrillist, Nylon, and more. She also publishes a weekly shopping newsletter, Magasin, which highlights the top news, sales, and goings-on when it comes to buying clothes online.  

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 8, 2022 @ 02:06PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Between the ever-intensifying drama around Don't Worry Darling and the star-studded red carpets at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Hollywood is clearly back in action.

Not to mention Julia Roberts, who usually stays out of the public eye, made a recent appearance at the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London — further proving we're entering a new golden age of A-list excitement and gossip. Making the most of this rare sighting, Roberts gave us even more to talk about with her heavily encrypted outfit.

Her custom Alexander McQueen gown was embellished from top to bottom with the initials and birth dates of her three children, plus the year she and her husband met, as well as other supporting optimistic words like "Hope," "Darling," and "Love" written across the fabric.

Despite the loud messaging of her floor-length dress, it was her unusual outerwear that captured our attention. A bolero evening jacket suddenly seemed like a brilliant idea. It's like, you mean to tell me I can wear all my cute summer slip dresses all through fall and look this elegant by simply throwing on a cropped jacket?

Consider it a done deal. We sourced some of the best low-priced items and designer deals on cropped jackets from Italian boutique aggregator Italist (currently offering a wild sale on new-in FW22 goods) and Nordstrom.

Shop the best cropped fall jackets for transitioning your summer wardrobe, below.

Get the look:

Alexander McQueen Jacket

Shop now: $2,557 (Originally $3,186); italist.com

Maison Margiela Cropped Denim Jacket

Shop now: $383 (Originally $896); italist.com

Ganni Ripstop Quilt Jacket

Shop now: $304 (Originally $333); italist.com

Ganni Jacket

Shop now: $320 (Originally $351); italist.com

Mango Crop Jacket

Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com

Alo Clubhouse Crop Jacket

Shop now: $138; nordstrom.com

Open Edit Crop Herringbone Blazer

Shop now: $69; nordstrom.com

Open Edit Crop Faux Leather Jacket

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

