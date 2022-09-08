Emily Ratajkowski Combined 2 Controversial Trends Into the Perfect Transitional Outfit for Fall

It’s more practical than you may think. 

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on September 8, 2022 @ 12:00PM

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski. Photo: Backgrid

Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to combine two of the season's most polarizing trends — and have us immediately looking up ways to recreate the look.

Earlier this month, the model was spotted walking her dog in New York City wearing a low-rise, cargo mini skirt with mid-calf-length Western boots. She finished off the outfit with a chocolate brown button-down shirt, Balenciaga leather shoulder bag, and tortoise-shell sunnies.

This isn't the first time EmRata has been seen wearing cowboy boots; She's styled them with everything from midi dresses to shorts to oversized sweaters, and each time, has us closer and closer to finally grabbing a pair for fall. And now, she's making a case for wearing the boots with a mini skirt, which happens to be another celeb-loved trend.

Together, these two pieces make a great outfit for transitional weather, as the mini skirt will keep you cool when the sun hits, while the boots will keep your feet and ankles toasty if temperatures drop. In the fall and winter months, you can still recreate this outfit formula — just add a pair of tights and a puffer jacket for extra warmth.

Below, check out the exact mini skirt and boots EmRata used to create this look, as well as a few budget-friendly alternatives from Amazon.

Get the Look:

Adanola Green Cargo Skirt

Shop now: $58; adanola.com

Wdirara High-Waist Belted Cargo Mini Skirt

Shop now: $29; amazon.com

Motipper Pleated Cargo Mini Skirt

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

GymBrave Hiking Cargo Skort

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

Sonora Santa Fe Western Boot

Shop now: $668; farfetch.com

Roper Riley Western Boot

Shop now: $54 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Hisea Western Boot

Shop now: $58; amazon.com

Steve Madden Hayward Western Boot

Shop now: $160; amazon.com

