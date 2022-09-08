Fashion Look of the Day Emily Ratajkowski Combined 2 Controversial Trends Into the Perfect Transitional Outfit for Fall It’s more practical than you may think. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 8, 2022 @ 12:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Emily Ratajkowski. Photo: Backgrid Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to combine two of the season's most polarizing trends — and have us immediately looking up ways to recreate the look. Earlier this month, the model was spotted walking her dog in New York City wearing a low-rise, cargo mini skirt with mid-calf-length Western boots. She finished off the outfit with a chocolate brown button-down shirt, Balenciaga leather shoulder bag, and tortoise-shell sunnies. This isn't the first time EmRata has been seen wearing cowboy boots; She's styled them with everything from midi dresses to shorts to oversized sweaters, and each time, has us closer and closer to finally grabbing a pair for fall. And now, she's making a case for wearing the boots with a mini skirt, which happens to be another celeb-loved trend. Together, these two pieces make a great outfit for transitional weather, as the mini skirt will keep you cool when the sun hits, while the boots will keep your feet and ankles toasty if temperatures drop. In the fall and winter months, you can still recreate this outfit formula — just add a pair of tights and a puffer jacket for extra warmth. Below, check out the exact mini skirt and boots EmRata used to create this look, as well as a few budget-friendly alternatives from Amazon. Get the Look: Adanola Green Cargo Skirt Shop now: $58; adanola.com Wdirara High-Waist Belted Cargo Mini Skirt Shop now: $29; amazon.com Motipper Pleated Cargo Mini Skirt Shop now: $24; amazon.com GymBrave Hiking Cargo Skort Shop now: $25; amazon.com Sonora Santa Fe Western Boot Shop now: $668; farfetch.com Roper Riley Western Boot Shop now: $54 (Originally $70); amazon.com Hisea Western Boot Shop now: $58; amazon.com Steve Madden Hayward Western Boot Shop now: $160; amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit