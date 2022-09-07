Katie Holmes Dressed Up Her Low-Key Outfit With the Affordable Jewelry Brand Hollywood Loves

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Published on September 7, 2022 @ 12:00PM

Katie Holmes Baublebar
White tank top, a fitted white button-down, and true-blue jeans? Katie Holmes just made a case for the classic outfit that's oh-so-simple, because sometimes, simple just reigns supreme. We've noticed that uncomplicated 'fits like Holmes' have become a favorite among Hollywood's best-dressed. Why? Well, living in complicated times calls for simplified outfits. Don't you agree?

Holmes was recently photographed out and about in New York City wearing the aforementioned pieces: a white tank top that she tucked into her big, baggy blue jeans, which seems to be the preferred silhouette of the stars at the moment. Oversized button-downs — especially those that could have been stolen from your partner's closet — have also been trending, and Holmes' is a classic pick that's easy to throw on and go. Her go-to black sneakers added a sporty touch, but the real standout were those stacked necklaces that gave the entire look a very luxe feel.

The best part? The neck candy Holmes is wearing looks expensive, but absolutely won't break the bank. That's because the four pieces she's wearing are from BaubleBar, the affordable accessories brand that's grabbed a hold of celebs like Julia Roberts and, most recently, Jennifer Aniston. Now, Holmes is hopping aboard the BaubleBar train, and we're here for it.

Holmes created the perfect stack that includes the Astro necklace, the Lane chain, a mini Hera chain, and the sleek and simple Gia necklace. All of the pieces she wore are still in stock — but probably not for long. Shop the Holmes-approved necklaces for yourself below, as well as lookalikes of her versatile white tank top.

Get the Look:

BaubleBar Astro 18K Gold Necklace
Shop now: $128; baublebar.com

BaubleBar Lane 18K Necklace
Shop now: $78; baublebar.com

BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace
Shop now: $88; baublebar.com

BaubleBar Gia Necklace
Shop now: $88; baublebar.com

Good American Fitted Scoop Neck Stretch Organic Cotton Tank
Shop now: $30–$50; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Everyday Rib Tank
Shop now: $14–$25; nordstrom.com

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Rib Tank
Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com

