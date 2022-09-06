Meghan Markle Just Wore the Cool-Girl Pants Trend Loved by Celebrities and Fashion Editors Alike

Meghan Markle just perfected the art of fall dressing with an easy-to-copy outfit that combines some of fall 2022's biggest trends — including the pants trend I can't get enough of.

Markle and Prince Harry stepped out early Tuesday morning in Düsseldorf for a one-year-countdown event for the 2023 Invictus Games, which will be held in Germany next September. The two made their debut as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Game in Toronto, so it's no surprise we always get very excited about their return to the Invictus Games circuit. There are always a lot of sweet couple moments and many stellar style whenever the couple is spotted together, and Markle's Tuesday a.m. 'fit certainly made a sartorial splash.

Markle was photographed wearing the outfit of fall 2022 — beige wide-leg trousers from Brandon Maxwell and an Anine Bing turtleneck tank top, which she styled with coordinating beige heels. We're particularly fond of the trouser-and-turtleneck combo because a) we've been seeing an influx in interest in roomy trousers that still have the refined feel of traditional trousers, but come across a bit more easygoing because of the roomy silhouette, and b) this is the second time in two weeks we've seen Markle in a sleeveless turtleneck top, which we declared a must-have item for fall. This sighting serves as additional proof.

Cool girls like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have been wearing upgraded versions of trousers — baggy, billowy bottoms, with trendy features like belts or oversized pockets — for months. Markle's, however, strike an ideal balance between easygoing and refined, thanks to the elevated wool-blend material, the belt detailing, and the pleated front. Whichever pair you choose, I can guarantee you'll want to live in them (like I have), because in addition to looking cool and nonchalant, they're also incredibly comfy. A win-win.

Roomy trousers work well for every occasion, whether it's a dinner date with friends or an important meeting at work — all you have to do is adjust the styling accordingly. For the former, consider wearing the bottoms with white sneakers and a crop top, channeling the big pants, little top energy that's been taking Hollywood by storm. For an office-ready look, swap the sneakers for heels and the crop top for a sleek button-down.

Ready to make like Markle (and me) and wear loose-fitting trousers? Shop some of my favorites below starting at $59.

