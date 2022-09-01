Sarah Jessica Parker's Unassuming Cozy Outfit Isn't for Everyone, but It Should Be

By
Published on September 1, 2022 @ 02:11PM

Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo: Splash News

The thought of walking around in sweatpants and long-sleeve tops was not on my mind last week — NYC was in the middle of another heat wave, so frankly, the thought of any clothing was too much to handle. Cuddly fashion has slowly but surely started to creep into my thoughts today. Why, you ask? Because Sarah Jessica Parker wore a peak cozy 'fit, as she usually does, and now I, too, want to wear her peak cozy 'fit.

SJP was photographed out and about in the Hamptons, looking as low-key as ever. If you follow her fashion as closely as I do, you probably know that Parker has quite the affinity for sweatpants, despite being a piece many people are actually afraid to wear outside the house. But that didn't stop her; in fact, sweats are among her most-worn pieces, with clogs and those SJP x Sunglass Hut sunnies close behind, so seeing her in comfy pants in August isn't really that shocking.

Parker's Hamptons uniform obviously consisted of said sweatpants, but adding to the nonchalant ease of the pants was a slit hem that appeared to be DIY'd (remember when everyone did that in high school?). She styled the bottoms with a gray striped top worn slightly off the shoulder, rounding out the look with a crossbody bag, her trusty SJP x Sunglasses Hut shades, and black flip-flops — the latter two hint that summer isn't quite over yet.

SJP's outfit isn't controversial, per se. People wear these exact pieces all the time; the only thing is, how often do they really wear them outside of the house? Seeing as Parker has long made a case for sweats as real pants, we think people will, especially as the temperatures drop.

Shop some SJP-inspired sweatpants below that are peak cozy vibes.

Get the Look:

Culayii High-Waisted Sweatpants
Shop now: $18 with coupon (Originally $19); amazon.com

Hanes Tri-Blend French Terry Jogger With Pockets
Shop now: $10 (Originally $38); amazon.com

Alo Gender-Inclusive Accolade Straight-Leg Sweatpants
Shop now: $108; nordstrom.com

Adidas Studio Fleece Pants
Shop now: $16 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpants
Shop now: $9 (Originally $22); amazon.com

Alo Muse Ribbed High-Waist Sweatpants
Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

