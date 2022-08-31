Jennifer Lawrence Paired Inconspicuous $26 Sports Slides With a $19,000 Designer Bag

Jennifer Lawrence just made a convincing case for a sports sandal you probably forgot about, but will likely be compelled to buy when you see them on her.

J.Law, the ever-stylish mom, has been stepping out a bit more as of late, and more outings means more #OOTDs for us to relish in. This past month, she reminded us about the power of a great white tee, wore breezy summer dresses in unexpected hues, and brought back an oldie but a goodie: jelly slides. That said, cushy, waterproof shoes seem to be her preferred footwear of choice right now, which is why it's not all that shocking to see her bring back the Adidas Adilette Stripe Sport Slides that all the boys in your high school wore… but hear us out.

Lawrence's inconspicuous slip-ons are a brilliant addition to your lineup; they're comfortable, durable, and the perfect errand-running shoe thanks to their easy on, easy off design. The Adidas Adilette — that averages a 4.7-star rating on Nordstrom and has thousands of five-star reviews — has a cushioned footbed that offers plenty of support all day and a bandage-style upper that ensures the shoe securely stays on your feet, step after step. You can wear them with or without socks, though we're partial to Lawrence's look of pairing the slides with no-shows.

The actress wore the low-key slip-ons with black leggings and a matching tank top, rounding out the look with the ultimate outfit kicker: a gym bag that's certainly not any regular ol' gym bag. Lawrence's is from The Row and costs a whopping $19,000. Even more noteworthy is the fact that this luxury bag is so in demand, it's sold out online — a testament to The Row's following.

But even though the bag is unavailable, her shoes are not. Shop various versions of the Nordstrom-favorite Adidas Adilette sandal that you'll be slipping into again and again — and again.

