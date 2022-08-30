Fashion Look of the Day Gwyneth Paltrow's Lazy-Girl Outfit Formula Looks Anything but, Well, Lazy Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all things style, beauty, and celebrity. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 30, 2022 @ 02:01PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Goop The goal is to look put together with as little effort as possible — and I can't be the only one who thinks that, right? That's why I'm such a fan of no-brainer, easy, peasy outfit formulas that trick people into thinking you tried, when in reality, you spent less than five minutes getting ready. Gwyneth Paltrow's latest two-piece ensemble is all I can think about right now, and that's because it checks all the boxes I normally want to tick off when I put an outfit together — it's comfy, stylish, and only consists of two pieces that you can wear time and again. The actress, who was recently photographed chatting with friends in the Hamptons, wore a classic white tank top, dressing up the low-key closet essential with a more elevated black poplin midi skirt. Gwyneth Paltrow. The Image Direct Paltrow rounded out the two-piece ensemble with strappy black sandals, a classic summer shoe, square-shaped sunnies, and a slip silk scrunchie around her wrist. She wore her hair slightly tousled, which pulled together her nonchalant look with ease. The standout piece in Paltrow's look is undeniably that black midi skirt, a piece that's also found its way into Kelly Ripa's wardrobe. And frankly, we understand the appeal: The midi skirt looks chic, pairs well with everything like tank tops and graphic tees, and easily transitions from late summer to fall. For the last few weeks of summer, make like Paltrow and wear your midi with lightweight basics and sandals; come fall, swap the tank top for a sweater and the sandals for cool cowboy boots. Slip into one of the midi skirts below and relish in the ease and breeze of wearing it. Get the Look: Staud Tiered Stretch Cotton Maxi SkirtShop now: $225; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Eyelet Gathered High-Waist Midi SkirtShop now: $99; nordstrom.com Open Edit Cutout Waist Midi SkirtShop now: $55; nordstrom.com Ming Wang Ruffle Hem Crepe Midi SkirtShop now: $170; nordstrom.com La Ligne Elastic Waist Linen Blend SkirtShop now: $295; nordstrom.com Mara Hoffman Nicole Drop-Waist Organic Cotton Midi SkirtShop now: $350; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit