Gwyneth Paltrow's Lazy-Girl Outfit Formula Looks Anything but, Well, Lazy

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Published on August 30, 2022 @ 02:01PM

Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Goop

The goal is to look put together with as little effort as possible — and I can't be the only one who thinks that, right? That's why I'm such a fan of no-brainer, easy, peasy outfit formulas that trick people into thinking you tried, when in reality, you spent less than five minutes getting ready.

Gwyneth Paltrow's latest two-piece ensemble is all I can think about right now, and that's because it checks all the boxes I normally want to tick off when I put an outfit together — it's comfy, stylish, and only consists of two pieces that you can wear time and again. The actress, who was recently photographed chatting with friends in the Hamptons, wore a classic white tank top, dressing up the low-key closet essential with a more elevated black poplin midi skirt.

Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow. The Image Direct

Paltrow rounded out the two-piece ensemble with strappy black sandals, a classic summer shoe, square-shaped sunnies, and a slip silk scrunchie around her wrist. She wore her hair slightly tousled, which pulled together her nonchalant look with ease.

The standout piece in Paltrow's look is undeniably that black midi skirt, a piece that's also found its way into Kelly Ripa's wardrobe. And frankly, we understand the appeal: The midi skirt looks chic, pairs well with everything like tank tops and graphic tees, and easily transitions from late summer to fall. For the last few weeks of summer, make like Paltrow and wear your midi with lightweight basics and sandals; come fall, swap the tank top for a sweater and the sandals for cool cowboy boots.

Slip into one of the midi skirts below and relish in the ease and breeze of wearing it.

Get the Look:

Staud Tiered Stretch Cotton Maxi Skirt
Shop now: $225; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Eyelet Gathered High-Waist Midi Skirt
Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Open Edit Cutout Waist Midi Skirt
Shop now: $55; nordstrom.com

Ming Wang Ruffle Hem Crepe Midi Skirt
Shop now: $170; nordstrom.com

La Ligne Elastic Waist Linen Blend Skirt
Shop now: $295; nordstrom.com

Mara Hoffman Nicole Drop-Waist Organic Cotton Midi Skirt
Shop now: $350; nordstrom.com

