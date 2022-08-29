Reese Witherspoon, Queen of Denim, Just Ushered in Jean Jacket Season

Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

By
Laura Reilly
Laura Reilly
Laura Reilly

Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news. She has written for InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Thrillist, Nylon, and more. She also publishes a weekly shopping newsletter, Magasin, which highlights the top news, sales, and goings-on when it comes to buying clothes online.  

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

If every season had a garment as its mascot, fall's would definitely be the denim jacket. While knee-high brown boots are obviously a contender, the denim jacket spans further and wider than a boot ever could. Men, women, and children at every age can freely reach for the staple in whatever style suits their needs.

Reese Witherspoon appears to have officially ushered in jean jacket season this week. On a recent evening out, she effortlessly rounded out a dinner date outfit — a rainbow-dotted maxi dress and heels — with a dark-wash denim jacket in a classic, boxy cut. The indigo outerwear instantly softened her look, lending a cool and casual air to what might otherwise have been perceived as a dressy ensemble.

When it's this early in the season, all you really need is a light layer to shield yourself against the gentle breeze — and the jean jacket's cotton composition provides just the right amount of coverage while remaining forgivably breathable. Come December, when winter is all but upon us, a slightly oversized denim jacket can be the perfect complement to a cozy sweater; you'll feel pleasantly toasty without having to reach for your puffer coat just yet.

Denim jackets come in all shapes and sizes. You can opt for a traditional fit like Reese's, or you can delve into alternative cuts. Oversized, cropped, distressed, and dyed versions are all hugely popular at the moment.

We've rounded up the best jean jackets for fall, below, and we're sure Witherspoon would approve.

Get the look:

Mango Denim Jacket
Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com

Free People Jolene Denim Trucker Jacket
Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com

Levi's '90s Trucker Distressed Nonstretch Denim Jacket
Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Frame Le Oversize Denim Jacket
Shop now: $378; nordstrom.com

Stella McCartney Hotfix Stripe Denim Trucker Jacket
Shop now: $1,795; nordstrom.com

Mavi Jeans Elly Faux Shearling Lined Denim Jacket
Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com

Mugler Mixed Wash Crop Denim Jacket
Shop now: $1,040; nordstrom.com

Paige Blythe Puff Sleeve Raw Hem Denim Jacket
Shop now: $259; nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon lightweight jackets under $50
Amazon Is Full of Lightweight, Under-$50 Jackets for In-Between Weather — Here Are the 10 Best
This Unexpected Department Store Has So Many Cardigans, Jackets, and More Fall Staples for Under $45
This Unexpected Department Store Has So Many Cardigans, Jackets, and More Fall Staples for Under $45
Amazon Fall Fashion Guide
Amazon's New Fall Fashion Guide Is Full of Seasonal Must-Haves — from Levi's Jeans to Sam Edelman Boots
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Is the Latest Celeb to Wear This Ridiculous Pants Trend That's Genius for Summer
Katie Holmes Big Jean Trend
Katie Holmes Styled This Ridiculous Denim Trend in the Most Approachable Way — With Gen Z's Favorite Accessory
Madewell Secret Stock Sale
Madewell Secretly Launched Double Discounts on 2,000+ Sale Items — Now Up to 70% Off
Pink Jumpsuit
13 Outfits to Wear On Those Weird, In-Between, 60-Degree Days
Spring Jacket Trends
6 Spring Jacket Trends to Wear Now, While We Count Down the Days Until Summer
Blake Lively Jean Jacket Dupes
Blake Lively Paired Her Versace Gown With the Casual Jacket You've Probably Been Wearing for Years
Bella Hadid
Nicole Kidman's 3-Piece Summer Outfit Formula Is So Good, Supermodels Can't Help but Copy It
Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Hailey Bieber Has Basically Been Recreating Winona Ryder's '80s and '90s Outfits — and We Approve
Best Boyfriend Jeans
The 8 Best Boyfriend Jeans For Every Body and Budget
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Wore Her Controversial Boots With the Ugg Pants We Didn't Know Existed
13 White T-Shirts for Women to Style With Everything
13 White T-Shirts for Women to Style With Everything
People Are Calling This Oversized Denim Jacket Their “New Go-To Jacket”
Shoppers Say This "Perfect" Oversized Denim Jacket Has "So Much Personality"
What to Wear to a Basketball Game
What to Wear to a Basketball Game, According to Celebrities