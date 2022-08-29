Reese Witherspoon, Queen of Denim, Just Ushered in Jean Jacket Season

If every season had a garment as its mascot, fall's would definitely be the denim jacket. While knee-high brown boots are obviously a contender, the denim jacket spans further and wider than a boot ever could. Men, women, and children at every age can freely reach for the staple in whatever style suits their needs.

Reese Witherspoon appears to have officially ushered in jean jacket season this week. On a recent evening out, she effortlessly rounded out a dinner date outfit — a rainbow-dotted maxi dress and heels — with a dark-wash denim jacket in a classic, boxy cut. The indigo outerwear instantly softened her look, lending a cool and casual air to what might otherwise have been perceived as a dressy ensemble.

When it's this early in the season, all you really need is a light layer to shield yourself against the gentle breeze — and the jean jacket's cotton composition provides just the right amount of coverage while remaining forgivably breathable. Come December, when winter is all but upon us, a slightly oversized denim jacket can be the perfect complement to a cozy sweater; you'll feel pleasantly toasty without having to reach for your puffer coat just yet.

Denim jackets come in all shapes and sizes. You can opt for a traditional fit like Reese's, or you can delve into alternative cuts. Oversized, cropped, distressed, and dyed versions are all hugely popular at the moment.

We've rounded up the best jean jackets for fall, below, and we're sure Witherspoon would approve.

