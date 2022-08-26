Fashion Look of the Day Jennifer Lopez Wore the Easy Outfit Taking Over Hollywood During Her Second Honeymoon Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all things style, beauty, and celebrity. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 26, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival There's a new outfit formula making waves in Hollywood and it's all about pairing something itty-bitty (ahem, crop tops) with something extra-voluminous (big pants). Oh, the juxtaposition! In fact, the two-piece ensemble was just spotted on Eva Longoria, who's approach to the pairing earns 5-stars from us. She opted for wide-leg trousers with some extra volume at the hemline and a cropped, crisp, white button-down. Now, it's Jennifer Lopez who's taking the formula out for a spin during her second (yes, you read that correctly) honeymoon with husband Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez. Splash News The newlyweds jet-setted to Milan after saying their second "I do's" in a lavish ceremony surrounded by friends and family at a Riceboro, Georgia estate earlier this month. And it seems J.Lo is sticking with the all-white bridal theme post nuptials; while photographed on her European getaway with Affleck, the singer wore white trousers, a white crop top, and a white wide-brim hat. Lopez's outfit is the latest example of the big pants, little crop top trend celebrities are favoring right now — and frankly, we don't blame them. The combo of loose-fitting pants with a tight-fitting, ultra-short top makes for an undeniably cool pairing, literally. It looks cool, yes, but it's also cool, as in, you won't overheat thanks to the pant's volume that allows for ample air flow. Plus, styling the bottoms with a fitted crop top balances out the baggy silhouette, shows a little bit of skin, and makes for a low-key sexy look that says, "I'm cool, but I'm not trying to impress anyone." Shop some of our favorite crop tops and baggy pants to recreate the outfit combo for yourself. Get the Look: Susana Monaco One-Shoulder Crop TopShop now: $54–$68 (Originally $68); nordstrom.com Edikted Open-Back Crop TopShop now: $26; nordstrom.com Alo Yoga Soft Sunkissed Convertible Bandeau TopShop now: $72; nordstrom.com Skims Stretch Cotton Rib Crop TopShop now: $36; nordstrom.com Frame Le Baggy High-Waist Wide-Leg JeansShop now: $167–$285 (Originally $285); nordstrom.com BP. Paperbag Waist Wide-Leg PantsShop now: $39; nordstrom.com Proenza Schouler White Label Belted High-Waist Twill Wide-Leg PantsShop now: $395; nordstrom.com Levi's Wide-Leg JeansShop now: $118; nordstrom.com Good American Wide-Leg TrousersShop now: $155–$159; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit