Fashion Look of the Day Bella Hadid's Balletcore Outfit Proves This Retro Accessory Is a No-Brainer for Fall Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. Bella Hadid. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Did someone say plié and chill? That's the vibe we're getting from Bella Hadid's latest off-duty look that's balletcore to a T. The supermodel was photographed grabbing lunch with her mom, Yolanda, at Nobu in Malibu, and no, her ensemble did not align with the typical ladies-who-lunch aesthetic — exactly why we're so drawn to it. Her ultra-cute, retro-leaning 'fit consisted of a black-and-white striped vintage mini dress from Chanel's spring/summer 2007 collection, Tiffany-blue ballet-style pumps, and… wait for it, leg warmers. Yes, the '80s accessory is a key component of the balletcore craze that's been taking the fashion world by storm — but there's actually more to it than simply oozing ballerina vibes. Bella Hadid. MEGA/GC Images Leg warmers are an underrated yet highly appealing accessory, especially for fall, when all things cozy come to the forefront. The throwback fashion find serves a practical purpose, something you can probably get from its name alone: leg warmers, ergo, they warm the legs. This means a) your calves will always be cozy — think of the footless knit stockings kind of like a hug for your calves — and b) you can wear your favorite summer dresses and skirts a little while longer. All you need to extend the life cycle of your go-to short-hemmed pieces is a pair of leg warmers á la Hadid. What's more, leg warmers actually look cute, too. I don't know about you, but the second I saw Hadid's look, I was compelled to buy a set. Shop cozy-cute leg warmers inspired by Hadid's balletcore look below. Get the Look: FP Movement 28" Stirrup Leg WarmersShop now: $30; freepeople.com Mio Marino Knee High Leg WarmersShop now: $12; nordstrom.com Ewanda Store Ribbed Knit Leg WarmersShop now: $9 (Originally $11); amazon.com FP Movement 16" Tie Dye Stirrup Leg WarmersShop now: $36; freepeople.com Arebesk Ringside Leg WarmersShop now: $32; nordstrom.com Pareberry Knee-High Leg WarmersShop now: $15; amazon.com V28 Ribbed Knit Leg WarmersShop now: $14 (Originally $20); amazon.com