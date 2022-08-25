Bella Hadid's Balletcore Outfit Proves This Retro Accessory Is a No-Brainer for Fall

Did someone say plié and chill? That's the vibe we're getting from Bella Hadid's latest off-duty look that's balletcore to a T.

The supermodel was photographed grabbing lunch with her mom, Yolanda, at Nobu in Malibu, and no, her ensemble did not align with the typical ladies-who-lunch aesthetic — exactly why we're so drawn to it. Her ultra-cute, retro-leaning 'fit consisted of a black-and-white striped vintage mini dress from Chanel's spring/summer 2007 collection, Tiffany-blue ballet-style pumps, and… wait for it, leg warmers. Yes, the '80s accessory is a key component of the balletcore craze that's been taking the fashion world by storm — but there's actually more to it than simply oozing ballerina vibes.

Bella Hadid.

Leg warmers are an underrated yet highly appealing accessory, especially for fall, when all things cozy come to the forefront. The throwback fashion find serves a practical purpose, something you can probably get from its name alone: leg warmers, ergo, they warm the legs. This means a) your calves will always be cozy — think of the footless knit stockings kind of like a hug for your calves — and b) you can wear your favorite summer dresses and skirts a little while longer. All you need to extend the life cycle of your go-to short-hemmed pieces is a pair of leg warmers á la Hadid.

What's more, leg warmers actually look cute, too. I don't know about you, but the second I saw Hadid's look, I was compelled to buy a set.

Shop cozy-cute leg warmers inspired by Hadid's balletcore look below.

