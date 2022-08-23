Fashion Look of the Day Gigi Hadid Just Predicted the Next Big Athleisure Trend Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Laura Reilly Laura Reilly Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news. She has written for InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Thrillist, Nylon, and more. She also publishes a weekly shopping newsletter, Magasin, which highlights the top news, sales, and goings-on when it comes to buying clothes online. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 23, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Backgrid Sports-inspired dressing is, simply put, exploding right now. Tennis-core continues to go TikTok viral, basketball shorts were hands down the go-to casual bottoms for summer, and ballet flats are experiencing a major, 2010s-caliber renaissance. But for fall, we're already seeing the next athletic influence emerge — polo. On an outing in New York City this week, Gigi Hadid demonstrated the power the ascendant polo trend has by going as far as wearing its name on her collar. Her Polo Ralph Lauren shirt and shorts set (though the bottoms are now sold out) contained all the details we love to steal from jockey style. The contrast "polo" collar around her striped top is essential East Coast prep: polished yet casual, sporty yet dressed up. The horizontal stripes on Hadid's set also point towards another uncommon sport, at least in the States: rugby. In fact, Polo Ralph Lauren has an entire lineup dedicated to rugby style. Could the presence of these two under-the-radar sports point to the athleisure influence funnel expanding outwards? Could cricket, Taekwondo, or the Tour de France be next up on the trend agenda? Wherever the tide takes us (could a surfing trend be in our futures?), one thing's for sure: Polo style is ready to dominate outfits this fall. Shop the Gigi Hadid-approved look below. Get the look: Polo Ralph Lauren Striped Terry Rugby Polo ShirtShop now: $135 (Originally $168); farfetch.com Jacquemus Women's Le Polo Bagnu Open Back Terry Crop PoloShop now: $148 (Originally $370); nordstrom.com Co Women's Cotton Polo SweaterShop now: $225 (Originally $750); nordstrom.com Puppets and Puppets Bleach Out Rib Trompe l'Oeil PoloShop now: $340 (Originally $850); nordstrom.com Polo Ralph Lauren Stripe Terry Rugby ShirtShop now: $168; nordstrom.com Cross Colors Multi Stripe Crop Rugby PulloverShop now: $26 (Originally $88); nordstrom.com Polo Ralph Lauren Women's Cable Sleeveless Polo SweaterShop now: $88 (Originally $148); nordstrom.com Juicy Couture Crop Velour PoloShop now: $59; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit