Gigi Hadid Just Predicted the Next Big Athleisure Trend

Sports-inspired dressing is, simply put, exploding right now. Tennis-core continues to go TikTok viral, basketball shorts were hands down the go-to casual bottoms for summer, and ballet flats are experiencing a major, 2010s-caliber renaissance. But for fall, we're already seeing the next athletic influence emerge — polo.

On an outing in New York City this week, Gigi Hadid demonstrated the power the ascendant polo trend has by going as far as wearing its name on her collar. Her Polo Ralph Lauren shirt and shorts set (though the bottoms are now sold out) contained all the details we love to steal from jockey style. The contrast "polo" collar around her striped top is essential East Coast prep: polished yet casual, sporty yet dressed up.

The horizontal stripes on Hadid's set also point towards another uncommon sport, at least in the States: rugby. In fact, Polo Ralph Lauren has an entire lineup dedicated to rugby style. Could the presence of these two under-the-radar sports point to the athleisure influence funnel expanding outwards? Could cricket, Taekwondo, or the Tour de France be next up on the trend agenda?

Wherever the tide takes us (could a surfing trend be in our futures?), one thing's for sure: Polo style is ready to dominate outfits this fall. Shop the Gigi Hadid-approved look below.

