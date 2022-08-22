Hilary Duff Just Wore the Practical Skirt Trend That's Blowing Up on TikTok

Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 22, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff. Photo: The Image Direct

I saw Hilary Duff in a black T-shirt and a pleated tennis skort, so now I want to wear a black T-shirt and pleated tennis skort.

But seriously, this is a common situation I find myself in. I see (insert trendy celebrity name here) wearing something really cool and immediately want to add said pieces to my wardrobe. And the latest look that has my full attention is Duff's off-duty 'fit that's equal parts cute and practical, which is the current vibe I'm going for as I ride out the remaining days of summer.

The How I Met Your Father star was photographed making a pit stop at Subway over the weekend — relatable! — wearing the aforementioned pleated white skirt and black tee combo, which she subtly tucked in to give the ensemble a more refined touch.

Duff's skort is worth mentioning for a few reasons. Obviously, it's a practical summer-to-fall staple that can be worn for everything from tennis matches and #hotgirl walks, to grocery runs or brunch with friends. It's also noteworthy because pleated tennis skirts like hers have been blowing up on TikTok and in Hollywood for a while now. Kendall Jenner and Amelia Hamlin broke the internet last summer in their itty-bitty skorts that have Princess Diana written all over them; on TikTok, the hashtag #pleatedskirt yields over 51 million views and counting.

Skorts are inherently girly and fun, which is one reason so many people are probably drawn to the activewear staple. But the piece is also incredibly versatile and can easily be dressed up or down. And, because most come with hidden shorts — hence the name skort: part skirt, part shorts — you don't have to worry about any sort of wardrobe malfunction.

Shop some pleated skorts inspired by Duff's latest outfit below.

Get the Look:

Spanx The Get Moving Skort, 14"
Shop now: $72; spanx.com and nordstrom.com

FP Movement Pleats And Thank You Skort
Shop now: $78; freepeople.com

Hoerev Pleated Tennis Skirt
Shop now: $18; amazon.com

Zella Suns Out Performance Skort
Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

Baleaf High-Waisted Tennis Skort
Shop now: $35; amazon.com

Alo Yoga Grand Slam Tennis Skirt
Shop now: $78; aloyoga.com

Sweaty Betty Swift Running Skort
Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com

Santiny Pleated Tennis Skirt
Shop now: $27; amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Wore a $16 Skirt Trend With the Sexy Heels Amal Clooney Loves
I Can't Stop Wearing This Incredibly Cute, Comfortable Tennis Skirt
I Can't Stop Wearing This Incredibly Airy and Comfortable Tennis Skirt
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's Unexpected Take on This Summer Shoe Is Bound to Be the Next Big Trend
HM skirt
Of Course TikTok Is Obsessed With This $30 Denim Micro Skirt — and It's Selling Out
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Paired Her Go-To Summer Basic With Fall 2022's Next Big Bag Trend
viral 3-piece outfit formula
This Foolproof 3-Part Outfit Formula Is Going Viral on TikTok, and It's All I Want to Wear Right Now
Preppy Athleisure Is the Expensive Aesthetic Taking Over Everyone’s Feeds — Here’s How to Shop the Trend
Preppy Athleisure Is the Expensive Aesthetic Taking Over Everyone's Feeds — Here's How to Shop the Trend
Kate Middleton Linen Shorts
Kate Middleton Just Wore My Favorite Version of the Easygoing Pants Trend Taking Over Hollywood
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Is Making This Unfussy Basic the Coolest Thing About Summer 2022
New Activewear Brands Are Becoming a Dime a Dozen, but This Is the One I Keep Seeing IRL
New Activewear Brands Are Becoming a Dime a Dozen, but This Is the One I Keep Seeing IRL
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Is Bringing Back This Forgotten Sexy Trend From the Early 2000s
Amazon Summer Fashion Trends
These Are the Must-Have Fashion Trends of Summer 2022, According to an Amazon Stylist
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Reminded Us About This Underrated Shirt Trend That Might Be Better Than a White Tee
Chloe Sevigny
Celebrities Over 40 Are Making These High School Shorts Trend for Summer, and They're $15 at Amazon
Parachute Pants
Everyone From Rihanna to Katie Holmes Has Worn This Ridiculous Pants Trend That's Perfect for Summer