Hilary Duff Just Wore the Practical Skirt Trend That's Blowing Up on TikTok

I saw Hilary Duff in a black T-shirt and a pleated tennis skort, so now I want to wear a black T-shirt and pleated tennis skort.

But seriously, this is a common situation I find myself in. I see (insert trendy celebrity name here) wearing something really cool and immediately want to add said pieces to my wardrobe. And the latest look that has my full attention is Duff's off-duty 'fit that's equal parts cute and practical, which is the current vibe I'm going for as I ride out the remaining days of summer.

The How I Met Your Father star was photographed making a pit stop at Subway over the weekend — relatable! — wearing the aforementioned pleated white skirt and black tee combo, which she subtly tucked in to give the ensemble a more refined touch.

Duff's skort is worth mentioning for a few reasons. Obviously, it's a practical summer-to-fall staple that can be worn for everything from tennis matches and #hotgirl walks, to grocery runs or brunch with friends. It's also noteworthy because pleated tennis skirts like hers have been blowing up on TikTok and in Hollywood for a while now. Kendall Jenner and Amelia Hamlin broke the internet last summer in their itty-bitty skorts that have Princess Diana written all over them; on TikTok, the hashtag #pleatedskirt yields over 51 million views and counting.

Skorts are inherently girly and fun, which is one reason so many people are probably drawn to the activewear staple. But the piece is also incredibly versatile and can easily be dressed up or down. And, because most come with hidden shorts — hence the name skort: part skirt, part shorts — you don't have to worry about any sort of wardrobe malfunction.

Shop some pleated skorts inspired by Duff's latest outfit below.

