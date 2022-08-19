Levi's Just Partnered With One of Hollywood's Favorite Brands, and the Collection Is Breaking the Internet

If you were ever looking for the perfect outfit to wear while gardening a larger-than-life radish, Ganni x Levi's third collection together seemingly came about with that exact scenario in mind. The campaign for this 8-piece collection, which just launched yesterday, stars Emma Chamberlain and models like Imani Randolph gardening in denim A-Line dresses and western blouses with larger-than-life vegetables. While out at Copenhagen Fashion Week earlier this week, Chamberlain wore the collection for the first time at Ganni's SS23 show — and the internet lost it (in a good way) despite there being no XXL pumpkins or radishes in sight.

The hype around the collection is likely because the two brands are beloved by Hollywood, fashion editors, and the entirety of social media. Just like with a classic pair of vintage 501s, a Ganni peter-pan collar cardigan can easily be identified from miles away. The collection feels just as identifiable , and like a perfect mix of Levi's timeless denim and Ganni's playful designs. As for the gardening, the campaign's concept was inspired by the use of natural dyes, made from plants or minerals, in the fabric.

While watching the collection on the runway for the first time, Chamberlain effortlessly demonstrated how her front row 'fit also makes for the perfect end-of-summer look. She styled the Ganni x Levi's yellow A-Line mini dress with red embroidered Ganni cowboy boots, matching red acetate cat-eye sunglasses, a ruched $140 Ganni floral bucket bag, and Cartier jewelry. While it's been too hot to wear denim or tall boots recently, the nights are finally getting crisper, and we can't imagine a better look than this for grabbing some last sunset dinners outside.

The rest of the collection feels like transitional season bliss as well, with a pair of baggy bootcut jeans you could easily wear every day until the end of the year, and a matching halterneck top that'll look just as good on its own as it will styled underneath a button-down or light sweater. Aside from Chamberlain's dress, though, the most distinguishing Ganni x Levi's piece is the light purple western blouse with a ruffle collar and balloon sleeves. It's the perfect piece to wear whether you're sitting front row at fashion week or enjoying the last couple of weeks of gardening. As for me? I'll probably wear it while grabbing my final Aperol Spritz of the season, likely with a pair of cowboy boots inspired by Chamberlain herself.

