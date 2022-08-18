Eva Longoria Just Wore the Timeless Balenciaga Bag That's Slowly Taking Over Hollywood

By
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez

Tara Gonzalez

Published on August 18, 2022

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria. Photo: Backgrid

It feels like everyone has forgotten that Balenciaga makes bags other than the Le Cagole. These days, if you walk down the street in New York City, you'll either see someone either wearing a Le Cagole, talking about if they should buy a Le Cagole, or taking an Instagram photo wearing a Le Cagole. The Le Cagole is without a doubt the brand's most popular 'It' bag in years, and it's also created increased interest in the OG City bag, whose style inspired the trendy design.

Eva Longoria, though, is reminding us that there isn't just the Le Cagole, there's also the Baleciaga Hourglass bag. It's not necessarily a secret: Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa have all worn it recently, but it doesn't feel like it's getting the hype it deserves. While some may consider the Le Cagole too trendy right now — because everyone and their mom apparently owns one — the Hourglass feels like a more timeless investment piece that's honestly just as sexy.

It comes in just as many iterations and sizes for about the same price. While Longoria opted for the larger nude option, there's always this sweet pink mini version if you're into Barbiecore or an all-denim take if you're still obsessed with the Y2K revival. If you're into more timeless investment pieces, this classic black version will absolutely never go out of style and can be worn with anything in your wardrobe. There's also the Hourglass leather wallet on a chain, which is under $1,500.

Longoria styled the bag with a nude blazer, matching trousers, and pair of PVC sandals, which are just as hot as any Balenciaga statement bag right now. Amal Clooney recently wore a pair of similar sandals while out in NYC, and shortly after Hailey Bieber wore a pair by Aquazarra. The sighting made us want to start calling it the "glazed donut shoe trend" because clear heels do make your feet look as dewy as Bieber's famous skin. Of course, the Balenciaga Hourglass bag would compliment the look just as well.

Get the Look:

Balenciaga Extra Small Hourglass Croc Top Handle Bag
Shop now: $2,700; nordstrom.com

Balenciaga Hourglass Leather Wallet on a Chain
Shop now: $1,450; nordstrom.com

Balenciaga Small Hourglass Croc Top Handle Bag
Shop now: $2,950; nordstrom.com

Balenciaga Extra Small Hourglass Metallic Croc Top Handle Bag
Shop now: $2,950; nordstrom.com

Balenciaga Extra Small Hourglass Croc Top Handle Bag
Shop now: $2,700; nordstrom.com

Balenciaga Medium Downtown Leather Shoulder Bag
Shop now: $2,350; nordstrom.com

Balenciaga Hourglass License Logo Denim Wallet on a Chain
Shop now: $1,250; nordstrom.com

Jeffrey Campbell Cendrillon Clear Sandal
Shop now: $135; nordstrom.com

Stuart Weitzman Stuart PVC Pointed Toe Pump
Shop now: $315 (Originally $450); nordstrom.com

Aldo Solara Pointed Toe Pump
Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

BP Nola Sandal
Shop now: $50; nordstrom.com

Jeffrey Campbell Cendrillon Clear Sandal
Shop now: $135; nordstrom.com

Manolo Blahnik Scolto Clear Double Strap Sandal
Shop now: $745; nordstrom.com

