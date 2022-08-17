Addison Rae Wore a Confusing, Bright Red Corset Swimsuit to the Beach

By
Laura Reilly
Laura Reilly

Published on August 17, 2022
Celebrities, who spend a great deal of their time in front of the camera, can sometimes lose track of what's normal and find themselves acting out absurd scenarios. Anything for the art of the selfie!

This week, Addison Rae was among the latest to defy logic and flout convention by wearing a full-on bright red corset bodysuit to the beach. Her complicated one-piece by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu was joined by a huge organza bonnet in matching red, also by the designer.

For most, reasonable attire for the beach would be lightweight, waterproof, and offering the utmost mobility. Rae's bodysuit is technically a swimsuit, made of a polyamide-elastane blend, but the built-in boning in the bodice, the removable ties that can be wrapped around the upper thighs — and of course her hat — pretty much put an end to any thought of swimming laps or getting an even tan.

Practicality notwithstanding, her most recent Instagram post featuring the getup (the final of three consecutive slideshows) received over a million likes from fans, and if they're happy, we're happy. We have to respect the lengths she'll go to bring drama to the grid.

Rae's exact Dilara corset retails for around $500, which is to be expected from a brand so beloved by young, stylish A-listers — Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Lorde have all worn the brand multiple times — but it doesn't have to cost that much to ruffle feathers with extravagant outfits on your next beach day.

The Italian boutique aggregator Italist is hosting a huge sale on designer fashion, including tons of bold bikinis and one-pieces. Below, shop our favorite swimsuits that make great photo fodder for your last splash before summer is over.

