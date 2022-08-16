Angelina Jolie Discovered the Perfect End-of-Summer Outfit Formula, and She's Wearing It on Repeat

Angelina Jolie has been serving the most realistic yet ideal summer wardrobe for the past couple of weeks. She has basically been giving us that minimal "mom at the local beach town farm stand" look that feels so effortlessly perfect for summer. If it wasn't for her impressive designer bag collection, we might not even recognize her at first glance.

Yesterday, while out in Los Feliz, Jolie opted for her go-to summer outfit formula: a pair of easy woven slip-on Valentino sandals, a breezy white sundress, and a statement designer bag. This time, she toted the Dior 30 Montaigne, which retails for just under $4,000, but she's been spotted carrying the YSL iCare bag and Celine's Large Soft 16 bags earlier in the season.

She's worn some iteration of this outfit for weeks, and the addition of a chunky cardigan worn over her arm makes it the ideal end-of-summer look that we all want to start emulating immediately. And while the bag might not necessarily fit into our budget right now, everything else is pretty easy to copy. Given her affinity for Everlane, it wouldn't be surprising if her yet-to-be-identified white sundress is by the brand. Regardless, brands like Proenza, Veronica Beard, and Madewell are great places to start when looking to recreate Jolie's look, with items starting at $110. The same can be said for her Valentino Vlogo signature slides. While they are on sale for $736, there's other options by Brandblack or Seychelles at Nordstrom for hundreds less. Then again, given the fact that Jolie has repeatedly worn her Valentino slides, they're clearly an investment piece that stands the test of time.

While we're halfway through August already, recent heat waves give us reason to believe that there will be plenty of time left to wear your sundress collection and your favorite pair of worn-out comfortable sandals — and clearly Jolie agrees. All you need is a statement bag to elevate the look (swap in for a farmer's basket filled with local produce if you want to commit to the bit) or a sweater to make the look last throughout the evening.

