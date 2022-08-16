Fashion Look of the Day Angelina Jolie Discovered the Perfect End-of-Summer Outfit Formula, and She's Wearing It on Repeat Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 16, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Angelina Jolie. Photo: Backgrid Angelina Jolie has been serving the most realistic yet ideal summer wardrobe for the past couple of weeks. She has basically been giving us that minimal "mom at the local beach town farm stand" look that feels so effortlessly perfect for summer. If it wasn't for her impressive designer bag collection, we might not even recognize her at first glance. Yesterday, while out in Los Feliz, Jolie opted for her go-to summer outfit formula: a pair of easy woven slip-on Valentino sandals, a breezy white sundress, and a statement designer bag. This time, she toted the Dior 30 Montaigne, which retails for just under $4,000, but she's been spotted carrying the YSL iCare bag and Celine's Large Soft 16 bags earlier in the season. She's worn some iteration of this outfit for weeks, and the addition of a chunky cardigan worn over her arm makes it the ideal end-of-summer look that we all want to start emulating immediately. And while the bag might not necessarily fit into our budget right now, everything else is pretty easy to copy. Given her affinity for Everlane, it wouldn't be surprising if her yet-to-be-identified white sundress is by the brand. Regardless, brands like Proenza, Veronica Beard, and Madewell are great places to start when looking to recreate Jolie's look, with items starting at $110. The same can be said for her Valentino Vlogo signature slides. While they are on sale for $736, there's other options by Brandblack or Seychelles at Nordstrom for hundreds less. Then again, given the fact that Jolie has repeatedly worn her Valentino slides, they're clearly an investment piece that stands the test of time. While we're halfway through August already, recent heat waves give us reason to believe that there will be plenty of time left to wear your sundress collection and your favorite pair of worn-out comfortable sandals — and clearly Jolie agrees. All you need is a statement bag to elevate the look (swap in for a farmer's basket filled with local produce if you want to commit to the bit) or a sweater to make the look last throughout the evening. Get the Look: Valentino Vlogo Signature SlidesShop now: $736 (Originally $920); frwd.comSeychelles Vessel Woven Slide SandalShop now: $119; nordstrom.com Madewell The Louisa Woven Slide SandalShop now: $110; nordstrom.com Brandblack Nosara Kashiba Woven Slide SandalShop now: $130; nordstrom.com & Other Stories Cotton Tiered Strappy SundressShop now: $89 (Originally $149); nordstrom.com Everlane The Seersucker Midi DressShop now: $98; everlane.comMango Frill Tier Cotton SundressShop now: $120; nordstrom.comFrame Smock SundressShop now: $287 (Originally $478); nordstrom.comReformation Villa Smocked Stretch Cotton SundressShop now: $248; nordstrom.comVeronica Beard Alondra Cotton Eyelet SundressShop now: $498; nordstrom.comProenza Schouler Halter Neck Stretch Poplin SundressShop now: $1,190; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit