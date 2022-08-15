Yara Shahidi Demonstrated the Perfect Way to Wear a Turtleneck in the Middle of August

Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi. Photo: Splash News

Yara Shahidi is a Harvard graduate, British Vogue Cover Star, movie star, TV actress, and a Dior ambassador. But we'd argue her most recent title may be the best yet: summer turtleneck wearer. Wearing a turtleneck in the middle of August is no easy feat, but like everything she does, Shahidi makes it look effortless. And while scoring a role on Grown-ish or a degree from Harvard may be out of reach for most of us, styling a turtleneck like she did in the middle of August is actually within our grasp.

While out with her mom in downtown New York City this weekend, Shahidi styled a bright yellow Pleats Please by Issey Miyake pleated turtleneck top with denim shorts, and a pair of two-strap velcro sandals that don't look all too different from your standard pair of Birkenstocks. It's the perfect transitional summer outfit, especially considering the sweltering heat has made wearing anything but a bikini top and the tiniest pair of shorts seem unfeasible. Turtlenecks feel like a welcome addition back into our wardrobe, and seeing Shahidi makes us realize how much we truly missed them.

Of course, Shahidi's top isn't just any turtleneck. It's by Pleats Please, a brand founded by legendary designer Issey Miyake, who passed away just last week at the age of 84. The brand was founded in 1994 and involved a process known as "garment pleating," which pleats anything from turtleneck tops to pants to midi dresses instead of textiles. Pleats are undeniably the brand's most notable symbol and Shahidi's top in particular illustrates just how beautifully the technique pairs with anything — even a simple pair of jean cut-offs. It's also made of polyester jersey, so unlike most turtlenecks out there (especially the famous Uniqlo Heattech one), it's more than comfortable to wear in the heat and will also feel great underneath a chunky sweater come winter — but let's not get too ahead of ourselves.

While people will scream that summer is over, there's still over a month left technically, and there's surely going to be more than a handful of unseasonably warm days come October. So on those rare, high 70-degree days, we'll be taking a page from Shahidi's book with this outfit formula, which basically means she can add another thing to her already impressive resume: summer turtleneck influencer.

