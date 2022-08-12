Celebrities Are Wearing This $25 Sneaker From Amazon That Looks Just Like Emily Ratajkowski's Go-To Pair

At this point in the summer, you probably know at least one person who has considered (or bought) a pair of children's Adidas sambas because thanks to Bella Hadid, the unexpected soccer sneaker turned shoe of the summer is selling out everywhere. It feels like every celebrity and social media influencer is wearing Adidas sambas right now, but Aubrey Plaza helped us discover a $25 sneaker from Amazon that wasn't even on our radar — but is the perfect alternative to the frequently sold out shoe.

Before making an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Plaza was spotted in New York City wearing an oversized gray blazer with a navy halter top and a pair of Feiyue white canvas sneakers. At first glance, the red and blue racer stripes on the side make them look like an expensive vintage running shoe, but they actually retail for just $25 on Amazon, which is far less than any retro sneaker you'd stumble across at a thrift shop.

The sneaker is reminiscent of the classic Superga, a brand that Emily Ratajkowski has worn time and time again. And while we'd still recommend buying a $65 pair, there's no denying Plaza's sneaker is the perfect budget-friendly alternative. Plus, in an era of supermodel sneakers, this pair stands out. We've yet to come across any other celebrity wearing these exact sneakers, although that's likely to change soon.

Plaza not only made the case for the sneaker, but also made us want to forgo pants for the rest of summer and instead wear an oversized blazer like a dress. After her Tonight Show interview, she paired the blazer with a matching pair of trousers and swapped out the sneakers for a classic navy pump. It's undoubtedly a more elevated look, but still the blazer and unexpected retro sneaker combo is our favorite. We're starting to take bets on how long it takes on Bella Hadid to discover the sneaker, because it's bound to sell out as soon as she decides to embrace the trend.

Get the Look:

Feiyue Fe Lo 1920 White Canvas Shoes

Shop now: $25; amazon.com



Feiyue Fe Lo 1920 Black Canvas Shoes

Shop now: $25; amazon.com



Feiyue Mule Slip-On Sneaker

Shop now: $25; amazon.com



Feiyue 1920 Fe Lo Gray Canvas Shoes

Shop now: $25; amazon.com



Feiyue Fe Lo 1920 Navy with White Toe Cap

Shop now: $25; amazon.com



Feiyue Low-Top Cross Trainer

Shop now: $60; amazon.com