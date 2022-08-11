Bella Hadid's Unexpected Take on This Summer Shoe Is Bound to Be the Next Big Trend Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 11, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There are currently three shoes that are everywhere right now: ballet flats, Adidas Sambas sneakers, and loafers — worn with socks. While no one saw their high school soccer uniform ever coming back in style, or could have anticipated a time where they're seriously considering spending $950 on Miu Miu ballet flats, loafers worn with socks still somehow feels like the most unexpected breakout summer shoe trend. The look is typically reserved for fall, but even Emma Chamberlain can't help but feel the need to wear them on vacation in the South of France. Chamberlain made her go-to hot day outfit go viral on TikTok, which prompted thousands of users to recreate the look: a white tank top, midi skirt, and loafers with socks. Supermodels have been obsessed with it too, especially Bella Hadid, who has styled socks and loafers with everything from vintage Levi's 501 jeans to Orseund Iris' pleated white tennis skirt. Her most recent socks and loafers look, though, feels a little different than what she's been wearing all summer. Unlike her standard chunky loafer, Hadid instead opted for a pair of loafer pumps, and wore them with black knee-high Nike socks, a TankAir T-shirt with the word "Compassionate" written in script, houndstooth skirt, and a Michael Kors bag. Loafer pumps have been living in the chunky loafer's shadow for months, but considering Hadid single-handedly made an indoor soccer shoe trend amongst Gen Z, it feels more likely than not that this becomes the next big shoe. Especially with fall just two months away, a loafer pump is great to wear, not just with knee-high socks, but also with any pair of tights. Whereas styling a chunky loafer with a dress helps give the look a little more edge, loafer pumps, because of their height, still feel elevated (literally) but not quite as dressy as a formal Manolo. Not to mention loafer pumps typically have a chunkier heel that makes them easier to walk in, and comfort is clearly a major driver in every big shoe trend right now. Like the other million people who liked Bella Hadid's latest loafer #ootd, we're into it. Get the Look: Jeffrey Campbell Ecole Loafer PumpShop now: $180; nordstrom.com Aldo Biglane Platform LoaferShop now: $110; nordstrom.com Free People Zoe Platform LoaferShop now: $168; nordstrom.comFree People Lug Sole LoaferShop now: $148; nordstrom.com Free People Corbin Platform Loafer MuleShop now: $228; nordstrom.comAldo Biglane Platform LoaferShop now: $110; nordstrom.com Free People Decker Platform Penny LoaferShop now: $148; nordstrom.comPrada Chocolate Platform LoaferShop now: $1,250; nordstrom.comVersace Platform Loafer PumpShop now: $1,425; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit