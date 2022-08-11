Bella Hadid's Unexpected Take on This Summer Shoe Is Bound to Be the Next Big Trend

There are currently three shoes that are everywhere right now: ballet flats, Adidas Sambas sneakers, and loafers — worn with socks. While no one saw their high school soccer uniform ever coming back in style, or could have anticipated a time where they're seriously considering spending $950 on Miu Miu ballet flats, loafers worn with socks still somehow feels like the most unexpected breakout summer shoe trend. The look is typically reserved for fall, but even Emma Chamberlain can't help but feel the need to wear them on vacation in the South of France.

Chamberlain made her go-to hot day outfit go viral on TikTok, which prompted thousands of users to recreate the look: a white tank top, midi skirt, and loafers with socks. Supermodels have been obsessed with it too, especially Bella Hadid, who has styled socks and loafers with everything from vintage Levi's 501 jeans to Orseund Iris' pleated white tennis skirt.

Her most recent socks and loafers look, though, feels a little different than what she's been wearing all summer. Unlike her standard chunky loafer, Hadid instead opted for a pair of loafer pumps, and wore them with black knee-high Nike socks, a TankAir T-shirt with the word "Compassionate" written in script, houndstooth skirt, and a Michael Kors bag. Loafer pumps have been living in the chunky loafer's shadow for months, but considering Hadid single-handedly made an indoor soccer shoe trend amongst Gen Z, it feels more likely than not that this becomes the next big shoe.

Especially with fall just two months away, a loafer pump is great to wear, not just with knee-high socks, but also with any pair of tights. Whereas styling a chunky loafer with a dress helps give the look a little more edge, loafer pumps, because of their height, still feel elevated (literally) but not quite as dressy as a formal Manolo. Not to mention loafer pumps typically have a chunkier heel that makes them easier to walk in, and comfort is clearly a major driver in every big shoe trend right now. Like the other million people who liked Bella Hadid's latest loafer #ootd, we're into it.

