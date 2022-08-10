Fashion Look of the Day Gwyneth Paltrow's Shorts Are Straight Off a '00s Red Carpet Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Laura Reilly Laura Reilly Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news. She has written for InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Thrillist, Nylon, and more. She also publishes a weekly shopping newsletter, Magasin, which highlights the top news, sales, and goings-on when it comes to buying clothes online. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 10, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: MEGA/GC Images I can't prove it, but I have a hunch that 18 months of wearing nothing but sweatpants led us into an era of unprecedentedly weird pants. Low-rise jeans, jorts, bridal cargo pants, and now, owing to the antics of Gwyneth Paltrow, we've officially entered capri territory. The calf-length trousers, a favorite among Italian twinks and Floridian retirees, have long been relegated to the 'do not wear' pile. But now, seeing as how our cultural code of agreed-upon bottoms has been thrown out the window, we're opening our eyes to the merits of the once-shamed semi-slacks. En route to the New York City Goop store with her daughter Apple, Paltrow wore the offending pants with an equally conflicting blouse — half opaque, half sheer, and seemingly only half attached to her body — plus, an orange crossbody bag and a pair of classic white sneakers. While Paltrow's take was contemporary enough, her pants took us back to the golden age of capris: the early aughts, when virtually every hot young celebrity featured in that iconic Vanity Fair spread had a red carpet moment in shiny, gold, cargo-pocketed capris. It was the wild west of taste, and who better to reintroduce us to our more daring side (this time as adults) than the zaniest woman we can think of: Gwyn. Ironically, Paltrow's Goop-sold fashion brand G.Label has a pair of capri sweats for sale, but if you, like us, are ready to put loungewear to bed and embrace the out-and-about potential of this style of pants, shop our favorite Gwyn-approved capris below. Get the look: NYDJ Marilyn Straight-Leg Capri JeansShop now: $40; nordstrom.com O'Neill Jonette Crop Wide-Leg PantsShop now: $60; nordstrom.com Misook High-Waist Woven Bermuda ShortsShop now: $178; nordstrom.com Birgitte Herskind Prince Bermuda ShortsShop now: $238; nordstrom.com Lemaire Easy Silk Bermuda ShortsShop now: $320 (Originally $800); nordstrom.com The Row Lisa Cotton and Cashmere Bermuda ShortsShop now: $500 (Originally $1,250); nordstrom.com Victoria Beckham Tailored Wool Bermuda ShortsShop now: $500; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit