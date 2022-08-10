Gwyneth Paltrow's Shorts Are Straight Off a '00s Red Carpet

I can't prove it, but I have a hunch that 18 months of wearing nothing but sweatpants led us into an era of unprecedentedly weird pants. Low-rise jeans, jorts, bridal cargo pants, and now, owing to the antics of Gwyneth Paltrow, we've officially entered capri territory.

The calf-length trousers, a favorite among Italian twinks and Floridian retirees, have long been relegated to the 'do not wear' pile. But now, seeing as how our cultural code of agreed-upon bottoms has been thrown out the window, we're opening our eyes to the merits of the once-shamed semi-slacks.

En route to the New York City Goop store with her daughter Apple, Paltrow wore the offending pants with an equally conflicting blouse — half opaque, half sheer, and seemingly only half attached to her body — plus, an orange crossbody bag and a pair of classic white sneakers.

While Paltrow's take was contemporary enough, her pants took us back to the golden age of capris: the early aughts, when virtually every hot young celebrity featured in that iconic Vanity Fair spread had a red carpet moment in shiny, gold, cargo-pocketed capris. It was the wild west of taste, and who better to reintroduce us to our more daring side (this time as adults) than the zaniest woman we can think of: Gwyn.

Ironically, Paltrow's Goop-sold fashion brand G.Label has a pair of capri sweats for sale, but if you, like us, are ready to put loungewear to bed and embrace the out-and-about potential of this style of pants, shop our favorite Gwyn-approved capris below.

