Tracee Ellis Ross Wore Everyone's Favorite $50 Sandal With $1,050 Worth of Prada

The way I viewed errand outfits was forever changed when I saw photos of Rihanna in the grocery store wearing an unbuttoned Chanel cardigan revealing a lacey black bra, plus Gucci jeans, layers of pearl jewelry, and Adidas Sambas before they became the shoe of the summer. Why would I ever go grocery shopping in workout clothes again? If Rihanna says the produce aisle is a runway, then it must be true.

While Tracee Ellis Ross was running around Soho this past weekend, she further proved that every day is worth dressing up for. I'm sure her errands involve tasks far more fabulous than mine (after all, she is Tracee Ellis Ross and I am not) but just like the rest of us, she still relies on the ever trusty Birkenstock Arizona Eva Sandal for getting around. It's basically the official unofficial shoe for running errands, an unexpected, comfortable staple that has seemingly been embraced by all of Hollywood. The popularity of the brand's Manolo collaboration speaks for itself, and style icons like Ross prove the shoe to be as much a necessity as a pair of Manolos themselves.

The thing about Birkenstocks is that even if brands like Manolo Blahnik, Dior, Staud, and Proenza Schouler design their own high-fashion take, there's something about the unfussy nature of the OG that gives them such massive appeal. Wearing a pair with a more elevated look still feels unexpected, and that's exactly what Ross did. She styled the $50 Eva Birkenstock Sandal with a pair of black trousers, an oversized blazer, and a $1,050 Prada crop top. It's the type of look you can easily wear from a business meeting to the aisles of Trader Joe's after — as long as you're prepared to influence someone to finally start dressing up for the mundane.

But if 2022 has taught us anything, it's that we don't really need a true occasion to dress up, and Ross provides the perfect foolproof outfit formula for any day of the week, regardless of what you have planned. Plus, spending $50 on a pair of Birkenstocks means you'll have plenty of cash left over to splurge on a $1,050 Prada crop top, right? That's at least the kind of energy I'm manifesting for myself.

