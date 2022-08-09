Fashion Look of the Day Tracee Ellis Ross Wore Everyone's Favorite $50 Sandal With $1,050 Worth of Prada Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 8, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Tracee Ellis Ross. Photo: Gotham/GC Images The way I viewed errand outfits was forever changed when I saw photos of Rihanna in the grocery store wearing an unbuttoned Chanel cardigan revealing a lacey black bra, plus Gucci jeans, layers of pearl jewelry, and Adidas Sambas before they became the shoe of the summer. Why would I ever go grocery shopping in workout clothes again? If Rihanna says the produce aisle is a runway, then it must be true. While Tracee Ellis Ross was running around Soho this past weekend, she further proved that every day is worth dressing up for. I'm sure her errands involve tasks far more fabulous than mine (after all, she is Tracee Ellis Ross and I am not) but just like the rest of us, she still relies on the ever trusty Birkenstock Arizona Eva Sandal for getting around. It's basically the official unofficial shoe for running errands, an unexpected, comfortable staple that has seemingly been embraced by all of Hollywood. The popularity of the brand's Manolo collaboration speaks for itself, and style icons like Ross prove the shoe to be as much a necessity as a pair of Manolos themselves. The thing about Birkenstocks is that even if brands like Manolo Blahnik, Dior, Staud, and Proenza Schouler design their own high-fashion take, there's something about the unfussy nature of the OG that gives them such massive appeal. Wearing a pair with a more elevated look still feels unexpected, and that's exactly what Ross did. She styled the $50 Eva Birkenstock Sandal with a pair of black trousers, an oversized blazer, and a $1,050 Prada crop top. It's the type of look you can easily wear from a business meeting to the aisles of Trader Joe's after — as long as you're prepared to influence someone to finally start dressing up for the mundane. But if 2022 has taught us anything, it's that we don't really need a true occasion to dress up, and Ross provides the perfect foolproof outfit formula for any day of the week, regardless of what you have planned. Plus, spending $50 on a pair of Birkenstocks means you'll have plenty of cash left over to splurge on a $1,050 Prada crop top, right? That's at least the kind of energy I'm manifesting for myself. Get the Look: Birkenstock Arizona Essentials SandalShop now: $50; zappos.com Prada Open-Knit Crop Top Shop now: $1,050; farfetch.com Birkenstock Arizona Canvas SandalShop now: $110; nordstrom.com Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor SandalShop now: $110; nordstrom.com Birkenstock Arizona SandalShop now: $145; nordstrom.com Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide SandalShop now: $160; nordstrom.com Birkenstock x Staud Arizona Big Buckle SandalShop now: $190; nordstrom.com Birkenstock x Staud Big Buckle Croc Embossed SandalShop now: $190; nordstrom.com Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor SandalShop now: $110: nordstrom.com Birkenstock Arizona SandalShop now: $145; nordstrom.com Birkenstock x Manolo Arizona Slide SandalShop now: $470; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit