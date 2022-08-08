Fashion Look of the Day Jennifer Lawrence Paired Her Go-To Summer Basic With Fall 2022's Next Big Bag Trend Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 9, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Jennifer Lawrence. Photo: Backgrid It's official: We're crowning Jennifer Lawrence the queen of basics. And no, that's not a bad thing. She's perfected the art of tried-and-true outfit combos that withstand time and trends (see: her easy going summer dress or her classic jeans-and-tee pairing.), and her latest look is further proof. Lawrence was recently photographed arriving at JFK airport in New York City — TBD on where she's jet-setting, but we'll keep our eyes peeled — wearing the ultimate travel look: a basic white tee, gray sweatpants, old-school Reebok sneakers, and a sleek, simple, and roomy tote bag. Sure, the down-to-earth ease is worth mentioning about her latest airport outfit, but the two details that ultimately stood out to us were a) her white tee and b) that black tote. White tees have been popping up everywhere this summer, with Lawrence ranking as one of the basic's biggest fans. The new mom regularly reaches for low-key white tees, and she's quickly succeeded in making the unfussy staple the coolest thing about summer 2022. So much so, in fact, that we're crowning a boxy white T-shirt this season's biggest trend (similar to white tank tops). Aside from the crisp white top, Lawrence is also ushering in a major bag trend for fall 2022: unfussy, roomy totes that pair well with everything and work for every occasion. Because, hey, it looks like practicality is back in style. The actress went with her trusty The Row North/South Leather Tote that has a softly structured silhouette but doesn't feel too stiff. Love! Lawrence's exact bag costs a cool $2,350, but if you don't want to dish out a paycheck's worth on a single bag, Nordstrom has a plethora of similar options from brands like Madewell, AllSaints, and Mansur Gavriel. Shop some below. Get the Look: Good American Supima Cotton Girlfriend T-ShirtShop now: $55; nordstrom.com Open Edit Organic Cotton Blend T-ShirtShop now: $19; nordstrom.com Madewell Northside Vintage TeeShop now: $19; nordstrom.com Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Leather ToteShop now: $795; nordstrom.com Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Leather ToteShop now: $178; nordstrom.com AllSaints Captain Leather ToteShop now: $378; nordstrom.com The Row Park North/South Leather ToteShop now: $2,350; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit