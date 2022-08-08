Jennifer Lawrence Paired Her Go-To Summer Basic With Fall 2022's Next Big Bag Trend

It's official: We're crowning Jennifer Lawrence the queen of basics. And no, that's not a bad thing. She's perfected the art of tried-and-true outfit combos that withstand time and trends (see: her easy going summer dress or her classic jeans-and-tee pairing.), and her latest look is further proof.

Lawrence was recently photographed arriving at JFK airport in New York City — TBD on where she's jet-setting, but we'll keep our eyes peeled — wearing the ultimate travel look: a basic white tee, gray sweatpants, old-school Reebok sneakers, and a sleek, simple, and roomy tote bag. Sure, the down-to-earth ease is worth mentioning about her latest airport outfit, but the two details that ultimately stood out to us were a) her white tee and b) that black tote.

White tees have been popping up everywhere this summer, with Lawrence ranking as one of the basic's biggest fans. The new mom regularly reaches for low-key white tees, and she's quickly succeeded in making the unfussy staple the coolest thing about summer 2022. So much so, in fact, that we're crowning a boxy white T-shirt this season's biggest trend (similar to white tank tops).

Aside from the crisp white top, Lawrence is also ushering in a major bag trend for fall 2022: unfussy, roomy totes that pair well with everything and work for every occasion. Because, hey, it looks like practicality is back in style. The actress went with her trusty The Row North/South Leather Tote that has a softly structured silhouette but doesn't feel too stiff. Love!

Lawrence's exact bag costs a cool $2,350, but if you don't want to dish out a paycheck's worth on a single bag, Nordstrom has a plethora of similar options from brands like Madewell, AllSaints, and Mansur Gavriel. Shop some below.

