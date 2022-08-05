Melanie Lynskey Wore the Outfit Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Can't Quit

I generally pride myself on keeping up with the culture, so it's to my great shame that I must admit I haven't yet watched Yellowjackets. Despite that, I've been delighted to see Melanie Lynskey finally get the recognition she's deserved since Ever After, and her latest look gives a nod to those royal-adjacent roots in a completely modern way: the white powersuit.

In case you missed it, Meghan Markle put the "power" in powersuit earlier this spring by taking on her first European appearance in two years outfitted in a white double-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers. Kate Middleton followed suit with her own spin on the all-white trend in June, wearing a single-breasted jacket and similarly wide-leg, pleated trousers. She turned to the formula again just three days ago while sitting poolside, this time with more fitted pants; if the white suit is not a versatile ensemble, I don't know what is.

Lynskey's take is a bit more relaxed, thanks to her choice of ankle-cropped trousers and a navy camisole beneath her unbuttoned, double-breasted jacket. Yet her crystal-decked sandals, buttery black leather clutch, and layered necklaces still make the look sing 'California glamour.' And with its adornment of cascading stones, her longer necklace hints at a royal trend of yore that TikTok creator @greedypeasant recently spotlit on Princess Diana: the tassel.

All in all, it's a fabulous twist on the all-white dressing trend — a statement that while now royally elevated, has deep roots in the suffrage movement, and has reverberated through the political sphere. Amal Clooney and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have donned the look, and after Vice President Kamala Harris wore an all-white suit to accept her position, scores of equality-minded lawmakers followed suit in 2020 (no pun intended).

Whether you want to channel a duchess, suffragette, or Hollywood star (spoken à la Alexis Rose), there's something for everyone in the white suit trend.

Shop some of our favorite Lynskey-inspired white suits and accessories, below.

Get the Look:

Women's Textured Ponte Suit Jacket

Shop now: $102; nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Notch Collar Blazer

Shop now: $46 (Originally $154); nordstrom.com

BB Dakota By Steve Madden On the Edge Linen Blend Blazer

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Asos Design Double Breasted Blazer

Shop now: $65; nordstrom.com

Asos Design Wide Flare Leg Pants

Shop now: $45; nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Rumple Twill Pants

Shop now: $59 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com

Loeffler Randall Analeigh Oversize Leather Clutch

Shop now: $295; nordstrom.com

Jewel Badgley Mischka Ojai Crystal Ankle Strap Sandal

Shop now: From $65 (Originally $109); nordstrom.com

Kendra Scott Phara Tassel Lariat Necklace

Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

Lagos Luna Pearl Tassel Necklace

Shop now: $1,900; nordstrom.com

Gas Bijoux Tassel Charm Necklace

Shop now: $133; nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Roxanne Tassel Y-Necklace

Shop now: $298; nordstrom.com