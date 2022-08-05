Melanie Lynskey Wore the Outfit Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Can't Quit

Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.

She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.

Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.

She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey. Photo: Jesse Grant/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

I generally pride myself on keeping up with the culture, so it's to my great shame that I must admit I haven't yet watched Yellowjackets. Despite that, I've been delighted to see Melanie Lynskey finally get the recognition she's deserved since Ever After, and her latest look gives a nod to those royal-adjacent roots in a completely modern way: the white powersuit.

In case you missed it, Meghan Markle put the "power" in powersuit earlier this spring by taking on her first European appearance in two years outfitted in a white double-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers. Kate Middleton followed suit with her own spin on the all-white trend in June, wearing a single-breasted jacket and similarly wide-leg, pleated trousers. She turned to the formula again just three days ago while sitting poolside, this time with more fitted pants; if the white suit is not a versatile ensemble, I don't know what is.

Lynskey's take is a bit more relaxed, thanks to her choice of ankle-cropped trousers and a navy camisole beneath her unbuttoned, double-breasted jacket. Yet her crystal-decked sandals, buttery black leather clutch, and layered necklaces still make the look sing 'California glamour.' And with its adornment of cascading stones, her longer necklace hints at a royal trend of yore that TikTok creator @greedypeasant recently spotlit on Princess Diana: the tassel.

All in all, it's a fabulous twist on the all-white dressing trend — a statement that while now royally elevated, has deep roots in the suffrage movement, and has reverberated through the political sphere. Amal Clooney and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have donned the look, and after Vice President Kamala Harris wore an all-white suit to accept her position, scores of equality-minded lawmakers followed suit in 2020 (no pun intended).

Whether you want to channel a duchess, suffragette, or Hollywood star (spoken à la Alexis Rose), there's something for everyone in the white suit trend.

Shop some of our favorite Lynskey-inspired white suits and accessories, below.

Get the Look:

Women's Textured Ponte Suit Jacket

Shop now: $102; nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Notch Collar Blazer

Shop now: $46 (Originally $154); nordstrom.com

BB Dakota By Steve Madden On the Edge Linen Blend Blazer

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Asos Design Double Breasted Blazer

Shop now: $65; nordstrom.com

Asos Design Wide Flare Leg Pants

Shop now: $45; nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Rumple Twill Pants

Shop now: $59 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com

Loeffler Randall Analeigh Oversize Leather Clutch

Shop now: $295; nordstrom.com

Jewel Badgley Mischka Ojai Crystal Ankle Strap Sandal

Shop now: From $65 (Originally $109); nordstrom.com

Kendra Scott Phara Tassel Lariat Necklace

Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

Lagos Luna Pearl Tassel Necklace

Shop now: $1,900; nordstrom.com

Gas Bijoux Tassel Charm Necklace

Shop now: $133; nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Roxanne Tassel Y-Necklace

Shop now: $298; nordstrom.com

