Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022

Anytime I've sat outside for dinner this summer, I've basically been sitting in a pool of sweat. It comes on with no warning, and then I have to walk home in a vintage silk Roberto Cavalli skirt that suddenly felt like it had been caught in the rain. Dressing appropriately for the weather has never been my strong suit and these recent back-to-back heat waves have proven to be difficult (both dressing- and existence-wise), to say the least. Kendall Jenner, however, has her sweltering summer look down pat; she seems to know the only thing worth wearing right now is a simple pair of bike shorts, and I may be taking her lead soon enough.

While recently out in Beverly Hills, Kendall Jenner wore a pair of Alo Yoga's best-selling 7-inch high-waist bike shorts, a pair of New Balance 530 sneakers, and an oversized black leather tote bag. The look isn't revolutionary in any way whatsoever, but I think if I wore this while running around in New York, I'd sweat less — or at least be able to play into the sweaty look by appearing as though I just worked out (walking anywhere in New York during the summer is definitely a workout though, so it wouldn't even be a lie). And while athleisure isn't my go-to aesthetic, I will admit that Jenner's styling of the bike-shorts-with-the-oversized-bag trend does elevate the off-duty look.

It also proves my current hypothesis that the perfect summer outfit should consist of only three items. It's just too hot for much else, and every single celebrity seems to agree. Just last week Jennifer Lawrence proved my theory by wearing an underrated pair of Manolo sandals, a white dress, and a vintage Louis Vuitton bag. Emma Chamberlain recently went viral on TikTok for discussing her go-to summer look: loafers worn with socks, a midi-skirt, and a simple tank top. Bella Hadid — queen of layering a seemingly random assortment of items together and making it look flawless — is also minimizing her layers. The model wore a matching tube-top and skirt set with high-knee boots and a vintage Louis Vuitton bag in New York the other day— that's technically four pieces, but I'd argue the just-there tube top barely counts.

Bike shorts may not be the most exciting of pieces, but desperate times call for desperate measures. Plus, Alo Yoga's bike shorts are the internet and Hollywood's favorites for a reason. All you need to do is throw on a pair of New Balance sneakers and a big bag to get Kendall Jenner's look, which may be her most attainable yet.

