Fashion Look of the Day Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022 Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 4, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Anytime I've sat outside for dinner this summer, I've basically been sitting in a pool of sweat. It comes on with no warning, and then I have to walk home in a vintage silk Roberto Cavalli skirt that suddenly felt like it had been caught in the rain. Dressing appropriately for the weather has never been my strong suit and these recent back-to-back heat waves have proven to be difficult (both dressing- and existence-wise), to say the least. Kendall Jenner, however, has her sweltering summer look down pat; she seems to know the only thing worth wearing right now is a simple pair of bike shorts, and I may be taking her lead soon enough. While recently out in Beverly Hills, Kendall Jenner wore a pair of Alo Yoga's best-selling 7-inch high-waist bike shorts, a pair of New Balance 530 sneakers, and an oversized black leather tote bag. The look isn't revolutionary in any way whatsoever, but I think if I wore this while running around in New York, I'd sweat less — or at least be able to play into the sweaty look by appearing as though I just worked out (walking anywhere in New York during the summer is definitely a workout though, so it wouldn't even be a lie). And while athleisure isn't my go-to aesthetic, I will admit that Jenner's styling of the bike-shorts-with-the-oversized-bag trend does elevate the off-duty look. It also proves my current hypothesis that the perfect summer outfit should consist of only three items. It's just too hot for much else, and every single celebrity seems to agree. Just last week Jennifer Lawrence proved my theory by wearing an underrated pair of Manolo sandals, a white dress, and a vintage Louis Vuitton bag. Emma Chamberlain recently went viral on TikTok for discussing her go-to summer look: loafers worn with socks, a midi-skirt, and a simple tank top. Bella Hadid — queen of layering a seemingly random assortment of items together and making it look flawless — is also minimizing her layers. The model wore a matching tube-top and skirt set with high-knee boots and a vintage Louis Vuitton bag in New York the other day— that's technically four pieces, but I'd argue the just-there tube top barely counts. Bike shorts may not be the most exciting of pieces, but desperate times call for desperate measures. Plus, Alo Yoga's bike shorts are the internet and Hollywood's favorites for a reason. All you need to do is throw on a pair of New Balance sneakers and a big bag to get Kendall Jenner's look, which may be her most attainable yet. Get the Look: Alo Yoga 7" High-Waist Biker ShortShop now: $58; aloyoga.com New Balance 530 SneakersShop now: $100; ssense.com Alo Yoga 9" High-Waist Lavish ShortShop now: $37 (Originally $62); aloyoga.com Alo Yoga 7" High-Waist Vapor ShortShop now: $38 (Originally $64); aloyoga.comAlo Yoga 7" High-Waist Ribbed Biker ShortShop now: $62; aloyoga.com Alo Yoga 7" Airbrush Bike ShortShop now: $56; aloyoga.com Alo Yoga High-Waist Checkpoint Biker ShortShop now: $47 (Originally $68); aloyoga.comTopshop Faux Leather Tote BagShop now: $41; nordstrom.comMadewell The Transport Leather ToteShop now: $178; nordstrom.comAllSaints Captain Leather ToteShop now: $378; nordstrom.comVersace 'V' Leather ToteShop now: $1,250; nordstrom.com Tory Burch Spaghetti Leather ToteShop now: $698; nordstrom.com Ganni Extra Wide Banner Recycled Leather ToteShop now: $395; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit