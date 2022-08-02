Fashion Look of the Day Bella Hadid Just Wore a Cooler Version of This Grandpa-Inspired Trend Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 2, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Bella Hadid. Photo: Gotham/GC Images Hot girl summer is still a thing, but we're already seeing fall's influence on celebrity street style. First, there was Jennifer Lopez's ridiculous, multi-layer summer outfit that will no longer seem ridiculous come autumn, and now, there's Bella Hadid's sweater tank look that's actually a brilliant mid-summer, early fall fashion find. Hadid was recently photographed walking around New York City, as she usually is, wearing another unexpected yet alluring outfit, as she usually does. The supermodel went for one of her favorite pant trends — baggy, low-rise jeans — and paired it with a sweater tank. Wait, what? A sweater tank top is exactly what the name suggests — part sweater, part tank top. It's kind of like those polarizing, grandpa-inspired sweater vests, but it's a bit more trend-forward and is definitely easier to style. Take Hadid's look, for example: Her sweater tank of choice was pale yellow with brown stripes on the hemline and had a zip-up neckline that gave it a retro feel. While we don't yet know the brand behind it, we do know that a simple ″sweater tank″ search on Nordstrom's site will yield some pretty similar results. There's this sleek Hudson Jeans sleeveless sweater that will pair well with everything you already have in your closet — from baggy jeans or a pleated midi skirt. We're also loving this purple cotton- and cashmere-blend top from Nordstrom Signature; it's lightweight, soft, and perfect for those in-between days when the weather can't get it together. The beauty of a sweater tank is that you can wear it year-round by simply adjusting your style (ahem, layers) according to the temperature. Best of all? It's oh-so-cozy, but won't make you overheat because, well, no sleeves! Shop some of our favorite Hadid-inspired sweater tank tops below. Get the Look: Hudson Jeans Mock Neck Wool Sleeveless SweaterShop now: $115; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Signature Cotton & Cashmere Blend Sweater Tank in Purple BettaShop now: $77 (Originally $129); nordstrom.com Madewell Parkwood Sweater TankShop now: $60; nordstrom.com & Other Stories Geometric Jacquard Sweater TankShop now: $59; nordstrom.com The Range Alloy One-Shoulder Rib Sweater TankShop now: $118; nordstrom.com Vince Rib Square Neck Organic Cotton Tank SweaterShop now: $245; nordstrom.com Rails Samira Sweater TankShop now: $138; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit