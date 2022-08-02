Bella Hadid Just Wore a Cooler Version of This Grandpa-Inspired Trend

Hot girl summer is still a thing, but we're already seeing fall's influence on celebrity street style. First, there was Jennifer Lopez's ridiculous, multi-layer summer outfit that will no longer seem ridiculous come autumn, and now, there's Bella Hadid's sweater tank look that's actually a brilliant mid-summer, early fall fashion find.

Hadid was recently photographed walking around New York City, as she usually is, wearing another unexpected yet alluring outfit, as she usually does. The supermodel went for one of her favorite pant trends — baggy, low-rise jeans — and paired it with a sweater tank. Wait, what?

A sweater tank top is exactly what the name suggests — part sweater, part tank top. It's kind of like those polarizing, grandpa-inspired sweater vests, but it's a bit more trend-forward and is definitely easier to style. Take Hadid's look, for example: Her sweater tank of choice was pale yellow with brown stripes on the hemline and had a zip-up neckline that gave it a retro feel. While we don't yet know the brand behind it, we do know that a simple ″sweater tank″ search on Nordstrom's site will yield some pretty similar results.

There's this sleek Hudson Jeans sleeveless sweater that will pair well with everything you already have in your closet — from baggy jeans or a pleated midi skirt. We're also loving this purple cotton- and cashmere-blend top from Nordstrom Signature; it's lightweight, soft, and perfect for those in-between days when the weather can't get it together.

The beauty of a sweater tank is that you can wear it year-round by simply adjusting your style (ahem, layers) according to the temperature. Best of all? It's oh-so-cozy, but won't make you overheat because, well, no sleeves!

Shop some of our favorite Hadid-inspired sweater tank tops below.

Get the Look:

Hudson Jeans Mock Neck Wool Sleeveless Sweater

Shop now: $115; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Signature Cotton & Cashmere Blend Sweater Tank in Purple Betta

Shop now: $77 (Originally $129); nordstrom.com

Madewell Parkwood Sweater Tank

Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com

& Other Stories Geometric Jacquard Sweater Tank

Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

The Range Alloy One-Shoulder Rib Sweater Tank

Shop now: $118; nordstrom.com

Vince Rib Square Neck Organic Cotton Tank Sweater

Shop now: $245; nordstrom.com

Rails Samira Sweater Tank

Shop now: $138; nordstrom.com