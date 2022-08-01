Jennifer Lawrence Wore a $700 High-Fashion Version of the Practical Summer Sandal Everyone Needs

I cannot imagine the Olsen twins in a pair of Tevas — and that's not because I don't like them. Actually, I love Teva sandals, even though they're famously considered a nature shoe, and I rarely venture into a park that isn't surrounded by the concrete sidewalks of New York. In recent years, the shoe has been spotted on the runway and all the downtown girls wearing Sandy Liang, and yet it's still hard to imagine the Olsens in something so utilitarian. Then again, Ashley Olsen was recently spotted wearing a straw hat with embroidered cursive writing on the brim, which means anything is possible.

As it turns out, the Olsens design what feels like a high-fashion version of the famous sandals for The Row, and Jennifer Lawrence was spotted wearing them all weekend. So, if you, like me, are wondering what it would look like if the Olsens wore Tevas, the answer is it would look a little bit like The Row's $690 Egon sandal. Unlike Tevas, the Egon is made with soft napa leather and a leather footbed. There's no velcro and I definitely wouldn't suggest wearing it on a hike, but it is the perfect summer sandal for walking around New York — which is exactly what Lawrence wore it for.

She styled the Egon sandal with a white strappy La Garçonne dress and a Trademark faux croc bucket bag. These days, it's been so hot, most of my outfits consist of at most three items, and Lawrence has convinced me one of those items should be a pair of comfortable luxury sandals. Last week, she wore a pair of underrated Manolo Blahnik sandals with a slip dress and a rare vintage Dior saddle bag. Like the Egon, the Manolo Serrato slides Lawrence wore are simple, subtle, and most importantly, flat. I'm not one to opt for a non-platform shoe, but 95-degree days call for extreme measures (and therefore, less extreme shoes).

While the Egon is sold out, Nordstrom has plenty of sandal options by The Row, with some like the Geri sandal on sale for under $450. There's also the Ginza Flip Flop, the footwear world's Y2K-equivalent to the whaletail (which is also making a comeback this year) or the Hook & Loop II Sandal, which does have, as the name would imply, hook-and-loop straps and a rubber sole, if you must venture on a hiking trail. Of course, these options are pricey, which is the literal price you pay for the Olsen touch, but there's also the OG Teva sandals for as little as $40.

And while it's tough to imagine the Olsens in Tevas, a deep dive on Google has led me to realize Ashley Olsen actually once wore a pair of Teva Infinity Sandals back in 2019, which means you truly can't go wrong with any pair of two-strap sandals this summer.

