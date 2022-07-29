Bella Hadid Is Bringing Back This Forgotten Sexy Trend From the Early 2000s

Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

By
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez

Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 29, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid. Photo: Splash News

There are few articles of clothing that prove to be as big of a logistical nightmare as the tube top. Tube tops have no straps, which can potentially lead to endless wardrobe malfunctions. They have a reputation for not staying put, which also makes them difficult to layer with. Their impracticality seems to be why there has yet to be a major tube top revival, despite them being one of the go-to going out tops of the Y2K era. But Bella Hadid just wore one while out in New York, which means a major tube top comeback is likely weeks away.

Hadid isn't the only supermodel wearing the look, Emily Ratajkowski has worn not one, but two tube top dresses this month. Whereas Ratajkowski kept her look simple with sneakers, Hadid styled her ribbed black tube top with a vintage Louis Vuttion bag, low-rise midi skirt, and tall black boots, as expected. Last week, Hadid wore a similar tube top in a different font; instead of ribbed, it was completely sheer and embroidered with flowers. She styled it with oversized trousers and a pair of Nike Shox shoes — a prime example of the trending tiny top, big pants look.

Affectionately named the "boob tube" for obvious reasons, tube tops were made by accident in 1971 when a manufacturing error resulted in the production of a stack of fabric bands sans sleeves. Designer Elie Tahari, who had yet to make a name for himself, purchased them all, snuck into a trade show, and left with thousands of orders for the not-a-bra-but-not-yet-a-top garment. Soon, tube tops became associated with the disco fashion of the era, before falling out of favor. They were then brought back to life in the '90s and early 2000s by Britney Spears, Victoria Beckham as Posh Spice, and of course, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw.

To be fair, we should have seen the tube top comeback from miles away. Strapless, clavicle-bearing fashion was all over the fall runways, at ​​shows like Alaïa and Alexander McQueen. But its early arrival in the middle of summer feels appropriate — who wants to wear clothing at all, especially with sleeves, in sweltering high-90-degree temperatures? Clearly not Bella Hadid.

Get the Look:

Paloma Wool Viva Knit Tube Top
Shop now: $95; nordstrom.com

Reformation Elise Knit Tube Top
Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Susana Monaco Core Tube Top
Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com

BP. Rib Tube Top
Shop now: $13 (Originally $19); nordstrom.com

Open Edit Jersey Tube Top
Shop now: $14 (Originally $20); nordstrom.com

Juicy Couture Rhinestone Logo Ruched Tube Top
Shop now: $49; nordstrom.com

Topshop Knit Tube Top
Shop now: $23 (Originally $34); nordstrom.com

Chloe Strapless Ribbed-Knit Wool-Blend Cropped Top
Shop now: $256 (Originally $320); matchesfashion.com

& Other Stories Knit Crop Tube Top
Shop now: $49; nordstrom.com

Amy Crookes Leopard Print Shirred Tube Top
Shop now: $114 (Originally $285); nordstrom.com

Loewe Sequin Crop Bustier Tube Top
Shop now: $1,300; bergdorfgoodman.com

Ambush Knit Tube Top
Shop now: $474 (Originally $1,185); nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Paired a See-Through Top With the Ridiculous Pants Trend Supermodels Are Wearing to Death
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Reminded Us About This Underrated Shirt Trend That Might Be Better Than a White Tee
EmRata Tube Skirt Trend
Emily Ratajkowski Is Bringing Back This Ultra-Comfy '90s Skirt Trend
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Is Making a Case for This Unexpected Fall Shoe as a Summer Vacation Essential
Bella Hadid
The Least Controversial Part of Bella Hadid's Latest Look Is Her Exposed Thong
Rihanna
Rihanna Swapped Her Bump-Baring Crop Tops for an Uncharacteristic Babydoll Dress
Bella Hadid
Are These Supermodel-Approved Pants From the Early '00s Becoming the Next Controversial Trend?
Platform Sandals
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Controversial Sandal Trend That's Taking Over Hollywood
Rosalia
Rosalía Just Used Her Over-the-Knee Boots as a Purse, Because Who Needs Both?
Preppy Athleisure Is the Expensive Aesthetic Taking Over Everyone’s Feeds — Here’s How to Shop the Trend
Preppy Athleisure Is the Expensive Aesthetic Taking Over Everyone's Feeds — Here's How to Shop the Trend
'It' Items of 2022
Everyone in Hollywood Owns These 10 'It' Items of 2022 and They're About to Be Everywhere
Ganni x dr Scholl’s
The Shoe of the Summer Is Here, and It's a Podiatrist-Approved Grandma Sandal
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Is Resurrecting This 2000s Style With the Help of Victoria Beckham
Amazon Spring Fashion Sale
Amazon Just Launched a Massive Spring Fashion Sale, Including Paige Jeans for 49% Off
Early Amazon Prime Day Fashion Editor Picks
I'm a Fashion Writer Who Never Shops on Amazon, but Even I Can't Resist These 11 Early Prime Day Deals
Lisa Says Gah! at Nordstrom
This Affordable Brand Is a Fashion Girl's Best-Kept Secret, and Now It's Available at Nordstrom