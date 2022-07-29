Fashion Look of the Day Bella Hadid Is Bringing Back This Forgotten Sexy Trend From the Early 2000s Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 29, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Bella Hadid. Photo: Splash News There are few articles of clothing that prove to be as big of a logistical nightmare as the tube top. Tube tops have no straps, which can potentially lead to endless wardrobe malfunctions. They have a reputation for not staying put, which also makes them difficult to layer with. Their impracticality seems to be why there has yet to be a major tube top revival, despite them being one of the go-to going out tops of the Y2K era. But Bella Hadid just wore one while out in New York, which means a major tube top comeback is likely weeks away. Hadid isn't the only supermodel wearing the look, Emily Ratajkowski has worn not one, but two tube top dresses this month. Whereas Ratajkowski kept her look simple with sneakers, Hadid styled her ribbed black tube top with a vintage Louis Vuttion bag, low-rise midi skirt, and tall black boots, as expected. Last week, Hadid wore a similar tube top in a different font; instead of ribbed, it was completely sheer and embroidered with flowers. She styled it with oversized trousers and a pair of Nike Shox shoes — a prime example of the trending tiny top, big pants look. Affectionately named the "boob tube" for obvious reasons, tube tops were made by accident in 1971 when a manufacturing error resulted in the production of a stack of fabric bands sans sleeves. Designer Elie Tahari, who had yet to make a name for himself, purchased them all, snuck into a trade show, and left with thousands of orders for the not-a-bra-but-not-yet-a-top garment. Soon, tube tops became associated with the disco fashion of the era, before falling out of favor. They were then brought back to life in the '90s and early 2000s by Britney Spears, Victoria Beckham as Posh Spice, and of course, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw. To be fair, we should have seen the tube top comeback from miles away. Strapless, clavicle-bearing fashion was all over the fall runways, at shows like Alaïa and Alexander McQueen. But its early arrival in the middle of summer feels appropriate — who wants to wear clothing at all, especially with sleeves, in sweltering high-90-degree temperatures? Clearly not Bella Hadid. Get the Look: Paloma Wool Viva Knit Tube TopShop now: $95; nordstrom.com Reformation Elise Knit Tube TopShop now: $98; nordstrom.comSusana Monaco Core Tube TopShop now: $78; nordstrom.comBP. Rib Tube TopShop now: $13 (Originally $19); nordstrom.comOpen Edit Jersey Tube TopShop now: $14 (Originally $20); nordstrom.comJuicy Couture Rhinestone Logo Ruched Tube TopShop now: $49; nordstrom.comTopshop Knit Tube TopShop now: $23 (Originally $34); nordstrom.com Chloe Strapless Ribbed-Knit Wool-Blend Cropped TopShop now: $256 (Originally $320); matchesfashion.com& Other Stories Knit Crop Tube TopShop now: $49; nordstrom.comAmy Crookes Leopard Print Shirred Tube TopShop now: $114 (Originally $285); nordstrom.comLoewe Sequin Crop Bustier Tube TopShop now: $1,300; bergdorfgoodman.comAmbush Knit Tube TopShop now: $474 (Originally $1,185); nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit