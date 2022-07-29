Bella Hadid Is Bringing Back This Forgotten Sexy Trend From the Early 2000s

There are few articles of clothing that prove to be as big of a logistical nightmare as the tube top. Tube tops have no straps, which can potentially lead to endless wardrobe malfunctions. They have a reputation for not staying put, which also makes them difficult to layer with. Their impracticality seems to be why there has yet to be a major tube top revival, despite them being one of the go-to going out tops of the Y2K era. But Bella Hadid just wore one while out in New York, which means a major tube top comeback is likely weeks away.

Hadid isn't the only supermodel wearing the look, Emily Ratajkowski has worn not one, but two tube top dresses this month. Whereas Ratajkowski kept her look simple with sneakers, Hadid styled her ribbed black tube top with a vintage Louis Vuttion bag, low-rise midi skirt, and tall black boots, as expected. Last week, Hadid wore a similar tube top in a different font; instead of ribbed, it was completely sheer and embroidered with flowers. She styled it with oversized trousers and a pair of Nike Shox shoes — a prime example of the trending tiny top, big pants look.

Affectionately named the "boob tube" for obvious reasons, tube tops were made by accident in 1971 when a manufacturing error resulted in the production of a stack of fabric bands sans sleeves. Designer Elie Tahari, who had yet to make a name for himself, purchased them all, snuck into a trade show, and left with thousands of orders for the not-a-bra-but-not-yet-a-top garment. Soon, tube tops became associated with the disco fashion of the era, before falling out of favor. They were then brought back to life in the '90s and early 2000s by Britney Spears, Victoria Beckham as Posh Spice, and of course, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw.

To be fair, we should have seen the tube top comeback from miles away. Strapless, clavicle-bearing fashion was all over the fall runways, at ​​shows like Alaïa and Alexander McQueen. But its early arrival in the middle of summer feels appropriate — who wants to wear clothing at all, especially with sleeves, in sweltering high-90-degree temperatures? Clearly not Bella Hadid.



