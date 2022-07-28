Jennifer Lawrence Wore an Underrated Pair of Manolos With an Ultra-Rare Dior Bag

Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

By
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez

Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 28, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Lawrence
Photo: Splash News

Earlier this week Jennifer Lawrence fully embraced the coastal grandma trend in a simple crochet dress with tortoise sunglasses. But yesterday, while out in New York, her blue silk slip dress and oversized The Row cotton and cashmere button-down combo felt very Olsen-core. It's the complete opposite of her crochet look, although she styled both aesthetics with the same two accessories: a rare Vintage Dior Kaleidiorscopic saddle bag and pair of Manolo Blahnik Susa flat toe-loop sandals.

Typically when we see a pair of Manolos, they're of the high-heel variety, most iconically with a square crystal buckle right in the middle. To the untrained eye, Lawrence's sandal doesn't scream Manolo; we don't talk enough about the very good, very subtle sandals Manolo Blahnik also makes. Right now, Nordstrom is sold out of Lawence's exact colorway but has the Susa Toe Loop Sandal in black and white. There's also the Manolo Serrato slide sandal, sans toe-loop if you prefer a shoe you can truly slide into. As for a perfect vacation shoe, Manolo makes the Safina woven sandal, which is handcrafted in Morocco.

Lawrence reminding us of the existence of Manolo sandals couldn't have been better-timed, considering most of the world is experiencing sweltering heat thanks to back-to-back heat waves. Lawrence's Susa Toe-Loop Sandal is the closest to barefoot we can get.

Naturally, Manolo sandals aren't as pricey as its famous heels but they still cost you hundreds. Considering Lawrence has worn them on repeat for weeks and clearly demonstrates they work with a range of summer aesthetics, they're more than worth the investment. But if you spent all your money on a coastal grandma closet for summer, there's also plenty of toe-loop sandals for under $100.

Unfortunately, we can't say the same about her rare vintage Dior Kaleidiorscopic bag, which is not only hard to find but also costs upwards of $4,000 on resale sites. Still, Lawrence provides the blueprint for an easy to replicate summer look: a pair of toe-loop sandals with a satin dress and statement bag. We'll probably leave out the oversized button-down until we can go a couple blocks without sweating buckets.

Get the Look:

Manolo Blahnik Serrato Slide Sandal
Shop now: $625; nordstrom.com

Manolo Blahnik Susa Toe Loop Sandal
Shop now: $725; nordstrom.com

Manolo Blahnik Safina Woven Slide Sandal
Shop now: $625; nordstrom.com

Beek Finch Toe Loop Sandal
Shop now: $200 (Originally $280); nordstrom.com

Free People Abilene Toe Loop Sandal
Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com

Jefrey Campbell Darbey Toe Loop Sandal
Shop now: $50; nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Flora Toe Loop Sandal
Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

Miista Maggie Maggie Toe Loop Sandal
Shop now: $210; nordstrom.com

Jerusalem Sandals Noah Toe Loop Slide Sandal
Shop now: $76; nordstrom.com

Matisse Rogue Strappy Toe Loop Sandal
Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

Burberry Tallia Toe Loop Leather Sandal
Shop now: $790; nordstrom.com

Saint Laurent Neil Braided Toe Loop Sandal
Shop now: $695; nordstrom.com

Neous Crystal Embellished Toe Loop Sandal
Shop now: $750; nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore a $3,600 Outfit You Can Basically Recreate for $138
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Controversial '90s Shoe Trend I Walked Around in All Weekend
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Is Making This Unfussy Basic the Coolest Thing About Summer 2022
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Most Uncharacteristic Shoes on Her Parisian Honeymoon
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Wore a Confusing Pair of $600 Sandals That Might Replace Pool Slides
Mary-Kate Olsen
In Mary-Kate Olsen's World, the Shoes Are Getting Smaller and the Bags Are Getting Bigger
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Out of 6,000+ Deals in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, These Are the 22 a Fashion Writer Is Shopping
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Wore the Low-Key Version of This Quintessential Summer Shoe
Linen Summer Fashion
Amazon's Light and Airy Clothing Storefront Is Full of Linen Pieces to Help You Beat the Heat
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Is the Latest Celeb to Wear This Ridiculous Pants Trend That's Genius for Summer
Madewell Secret Stock Sale
Madewell Secretly Launched Double Discounts on 2,000+ Sale Items — Now Up to 70% Off
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Amal Clooney-Approved Shoe Trend You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Main Roundup
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here With 6,200 Deals on Designer Fashion and Beauty
Chloe Sevigny
Celebrities Over 40 Are Making These High School Shorts Trend for Summer, and They're $15 at Amazon
Prime Day Fashion Deals Roundup
The 25 Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals Feature Surprising Designer Finds and Summer Essentials
Fashion Writer Prime Day Deals Editor's Picks
I'm a Fashion Writer Who Never Shops on Amazon, and Even I Can't Resist These 7 Prime Day Deals