Jennifer Lawrence Wore an Underrated Pair of Manolos With an Ultra-Rare Dior Bag

Earlier this week Jennifer Lawrence fully embraced the coastal grandma trend in a simple crochet dress with tortoise sunglasses. But yesterday, while out in New York, her blue silk slip dress and oversized The Row cotton and cashmere button-down combo felt very Olsen-core. It's the complete opposite of her crochet look, although she styled both aesthetics with the same two accessories: a rare Vintage Dior Kaleidiorscopic saddle bag and pair of Manolo Blahnik Susa flat toe-loop sandals.

Typically when we see a pair of Manolos, they're of the high-heel variety, most iconically with a square crystal buckle right in the middle. To the untrained eye, Lawrence's sandal doesn't scream Manolo; we don't talk enough about the very good, very subtle sandals Manolo Blahnik also makes. Right now, Nordstrom is sold out of Lawence's exact colorway but has the Susa Toe Loop Sandal in black and white. There's also the Manolo Serrato slide sandal, sans toe-loop if you prefer a shoe you can truly slide into. As for a perfect vacation shoe, Manolo makes the Safina woven sandal, which is handcrafted in Morocco.

Lawrence reminding us of the existence of Manolo sandals couldn't have been better-timed, considering most of the world is experiencing sweltering heat thanks to back-to-back heat waves. Lawrence's Susa Toe-Loop Sandal is the closest to barefoot we can get.

Naturally, Manolo sandals aren't as pricey as its famous heels but they still cost you hundreds. Considering Lawrence has worn them on repeat for weeks and clearly demonstrates they work with a range of summer aesthetics, they're more than worth the investment. But if you spent all your money on a coastal grandma closet for summer, there's also plenty of toe-loop sandals for under $100.

Unfortunately, we can't say the same about her rare vintage Dior Kaleidiorscopic bag, which is not only hard to find but also costs upwards of $4,000 on resale sites. Still, Lawrence provides the blueprint for an easy to replicate summer look: a pair of toe-loop sandals with a satin dress and statement bag. We'll probably leave out the oversized button-down until we can go a couple blocks without sweating buckets.

Get the Look:

Manolo Blahnik Serrato Slide Sandal

Shop now: $625; nordstrom.com



Manolo Blahnik Susa Toe Loop Sandal

Shop now: $725; nordstrom.com

Manolo Blahnik Safina Woven Slide Sandal

Shop now: $625; nordstrom.com

Beek Finch Toe Loop Sandal

Shop now: $200 (Originally $280); nordstrom.com



Free People Abilene Toe Loop Sandal

Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com

Jefrey Campbell Darbey Toe Loop Sandal

Shop now: $50; nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Flora Toe Loop Sandal

Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

Miista Maggie Maggie Toe Loop Sandal

Shop now: $210; nordstrom.com



Jerusalem Sandals Noah Toe Loop Slide Sandal

Shop now: $76; nordstrom.com

Matisse Rogue Strappy Toe Loop Sandal

Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

Burberry Tallia Toe Loop Leather Sandal

Shop now: $790; nordstrom.com



Saint Laurent Neil Braided Toe Loop Sandal

Shop now: $695; nordstrom.com



Neous Crystal Embellished Toe Loop Sandal

Shop now: $750; nordstrom.com