Fashion Look of the Day Jennifer Lawrence Wore an Underrated Pair of Manolos With an Ultra-Rare Dior Bag Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 28, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Splash News Earlier this week Jennifer Lawrence fully embraced the coastal grandma trend in a simple crochet dress with tortoise sunglasses. But yesterday, while out in New York, her blue silk slip dress and oversized The Row cotton and cashmere button-down combo felt very Olsen-core. It's the complete opposite of her crochet look, although she styled both aesthetics with the same two accessories: a rare Vintage Dior Kaleidiorscopic saddle bag and pair of Manolo Blahnik Susa flat toe-loop sandals. Typically when we see a pair of Manolos, they're of the high-heel variety, most iconically with a square crystal buckle right in the middle. To the untrained eye, Lawrence's sandal doesn't scream Manolo; we don't talk enough about the very good, very subtle sandals Manolo Blahnik also makes. Right now, Nordstrom is sold out of Lawence's exact colorway but has the Susa Toe Loop Sandal in black and white. There's also the Manolo Serrato slide sandal, sans toe-loop if you prefer a shoe you can truly slide into. As for a perfect vacation shoe, Manolo makes the Safina woven sandal, which is handcrafted in Morocco. Lawrence reminding us of the existence of Manolo sandals couldn't have been better-timed, considering most of the world is experiencing sweltering heat thanks to back-to-back heat waves. Lawrence's Susa Toe-Loop Sandal is the closest to barefoot we can get. Naturally, Manolo sandals aren't as pricey as its famous heels but they still cost you hundreds. Considering Lawrence has worn them on repeat for weeks and clearly demonstrates they work with a range of summer aesthetics, they're more than worth the investment. But if you spent all your money on a coastal grandma closet for summer, there's also plenty of toe-loop sandals for under $100. Unfortunately, we can't say the same about her rare vintage Dior Kaleidiorscopic bag, which is not only hard to find but also costs upwards of $4,000 on resale sites. Still, Lawrence provides the blueprint for an easy to replicate summer look: a pair of toe-loop sandals with a satin dress and statement bag. We'll probably leave out the oversized button-down until we can go a couple blocks without sweating buckets. Get the Look: Manolo Blahnik Serrato Slide SandalShop now: $625; nordstrom.comManolo Blahnik Susa Toe Loop SandalShop now: $725; nordstrom.com Manolo Blahnik Safina Woven Slide SandalShop now: $625; nordstrom.com Beek Finch Toe Loop SandalShop now: $200 (Originally $280); nordstrom.comFree People Abilene Toe Loop SandalShop now: $78; nordstrom.com Jefrey Campbell Darbey Toe Loop SandalShop now: $50; nordstrom.com Sam Edelman Flora Toe Loop SandalShop now: $90; nordstrom.com Miista Maggie Maggie Toe Loop SandalShop now: $210; nordstrom.comJerusalem Sandals Noah Toe Loop Slide SandalShop now: $76; nordstrom.com Matisse Rogue Strappy Toe Loop SandalShop now: $90; nordstrom.com Burberry Tallia Toe Loop Leather SandalShop now: $790; nordstrom.comSaint Laurent Neil Braided Toe Loop SandalShop now: $695; nordstrom.comNeous Crystal Embellished Toe Loop SandalShop now: $750; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit