Jennifer Lopez Wore the Most Uncharacteristic Shoes on Her Parisian Honeymoon

Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 26, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Lopez
Photo: Getty Images

If you follow J.Lo's style closely like I do (hey, it's my job — and even if it weren't, I still probably would) you know that three types of shoes have been in the singer's rotation the longest: sneakers, break-your-ankle heels, and the occasional Timberland boots. The one footwear we rarely spot her in? Sensible flats, which is why we're so thrown off to see her in low-to-the-ground shoes during her Parisian honeymoon.

Lopez was spotted arriving at her hotel in a low-key look we'll be recreating for the rest of the summer. She wore an electric blue, ultra-voluminous shirt dress from Alexander McQueen that had a fitted waist and a billowy A-line skirt. She accessorized with a Dior tote and oversized sunglasses — but the real can't-miss addition were those beige ballet flats that were so incredibly unexpected.

Don't get us wrong: It was a very welcome surprise, as we're all for easygoing shoes this time of year. Flats pair well with everything, especially when in a versatile hue like Lopez's, and (most) are easy on your feet, too. A footwear win-win!

There are a plethora of ballet flats on the market, so whether you're looking for a simple, sleek pair like J.Lo's or a slightly more out-there option, like this pick from Stella McCartney with a chunky chain, you'll have no problem finding your perfect pair this season. Shop some of our favorite flats below.

Get the Look:

Sam Edelman Felicia Flat
Shop now: $70–$120 (Originally $100–$140); nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Elanndo Square-Toe Ballet Flat
Shop now: $62–$89 (Originally $89); nordstrom.com

Me Too Alise Ballet Flat
Shop now: $54 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com

Schutz Arissa Square-Toe Ballet Flat
Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com

Ted Baker London Baylay Bow Ballet Flat
Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com

Patricia Green Hampton Bow Ballet Flat
Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com

Stella McCartney Falabella Chain Ballet Flat
Shop now: $300 (Originally $750); nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Paris
Jennifer Lopez's Optical Illusion Heels Are the Summer Style Trick You Need to Try
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Is Already Wearing the 'It' Outfit of Fall That's Grabbing Ahold of Hollywood
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda Wore a Rare Version of This Hotly Debated Supermodel Shoe
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Controversial '90s Shoe Trend I Walked Around in All Weekend
Jennifer Lopez White Flip Flops
Jennifer Lopez Sold Out This Sleek, Barely There Sandal, but You Can Get the Look Starting at $4
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Reminded Us About This Underrated Shirt Trend That Might Be Better Than a White Tee
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Is Making This Unfussy Basic the Coolest Thing About Summer 2022
Mary-Kate Olsen
In Mary-Kate Olsen's World, the Shoes Are Getting Smaller and the Bags Are Getting Bigger
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore a $3,600 Outfit You Can Basically Recreate for $138
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Wore the Low-Key Version of This Quintessential Summer Shoe
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Comfortable '90s Shoe Trend That's Going to Be Big in 2022
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Is the Latest Celeb to Wear This Ridiculous Pants Trend That's Genius for Summer
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes' Confusing Outfit Included This Undeniably Practical Shoe Trend
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and I Both Wear This No-Fuss Sneaker Style All Summer
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Amal Clooney-Approved Shoe Trend You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Easiest Summer Outfit You Already Have in Your Closet