Fashion Look of the Day Jennifer Lopez Wore the Most Uncharacteristic Shoes on Her Parisian Honeymoon Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Eva Thomas Published on July 26, 2022 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images If you follow J.Lo's style closely like I do (hey, it's my job — and even if it weren't, I still probably would) you know that three types of shoes have been in the singer's rotation the longest: sneakers, break-your-ankle heels, and the occasional Timberland boots. The one footwear we rarely spot her in? Sensible flats, which is why we're so thrown off to see her in low-to-the-ground shoes during her Parisian honeymoon. Lopez was spotted arriving at her hotel in a low-key look we'll be recreating for the rest of the summer. She wore an electric blue, ultra-voluminous shirt dress from Alexander McQueen that had a fitted waist and a billowy A-line skirt. She accessorized with a Dior tote and oversized sunglasses — but the real can't-miss addition were those beige ballet flats that were so incredibly unexpected. Don't get us wrong: It was a very welcome surprise, as we're all for easygoing shoes this time of year. Flats pair well with everything, especially when in a versatile hue like Lopez's, and (most) are easy on your feet, too. A footwear win-win! There are a plethora of ballet flats on the market, so whether you're looking for a simple, sleek pair like J.Lo's or a slightly more out-there option, like this pick from Stella McCartney with a chunky chain, you'll have no problem finding your perfect pair this season. Shop some of our favorite flats below. Get the Look: Sam Edelman Felicia FlatShop now: $70–$120 (Originally $100–$140); nordstrom.com Vince Camuto Elanndo Square-Toe Ballet FlatShop now: $62–$89 (Originally $89); nordstrom.com Me Too Alise Ballet FlatShop now: $54 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com Schutz Arissa Square-Toe Ballet FlatShop now: $88; nordstrom.com Ted Baker London Baylay Bow Ballet FlatShop now: $140; nordstrom.com Patricia Green Hampton Bow Ballet FlatShop now: $248; nordstrom.com Stella McCartney Falabella Chain Ballet FlatShop now: $300 (Originally $750); nordstrom.com