Jennifer Lopez Wore the Most Uncharacteristic Shoes on Her Parisian Honeymoon

If you follow J.Lo's style closely like I do (hey, it's my job — and even if it weren't, I still probably would) you know that three types of shoes have been in the singer's rotation the longest: sneakers, break-your-ankle heels, and the occasional Timberland boots. The one footwear we rarely spot her in? Sensible flats, which is why we're so thrown off to see her in low-to-the-ground shoes during her Parisian honeymoon.

Lopez was spotted arriving at her hotel in a low-key look we'll be recreating for the rest of the summer. She wore an electric blue, ultra-voluminous shirt dress from Alexander McQueen that had a fitted waist and a billowy A-line skirt. She accessorized with a Dior tote and oversized sunglasses — but the real can't-miss addition were those beige ballet flats that were so incredibly unexpected.

Don't get us wrong: It was a very welcome surprise, as we're all for easygoing shoes this time of year. Flats pair well with everything, especially when in a versatile hue like Lopez's, and (most) are easy on your feet, too. A footwear win-win!

There are a plethora of ballet flats on the market, so whether you're looking for a simple, sleek pair like J.Lo's or a slightly more out-there option, like this pick from Stella McCartney with a chunky chain, you'll have no problem finding your perfect pair this season. Shop some of our favorite flats below.

Get the Look:

Sam Edelman Felicia Flat

Shop now: $70–$120 (Originally $100–$140); nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Elanndo Square-Toe Ballet Flat

Shop now: $62–$89 (Originally $89); nordstrom.com

Me Too Alise Ballet Flat

Shop now: $54 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com

Schutz Arissa Square-Toe Ballet Flat

Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com

Ted Baker London Baylay Bow Ballet Flat

Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com

Patricia Green Hampton Bow Ballet Flat

Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com

Stella McCartney Falabella Chain Ballet Flat

Shop now: $300 (Originally $750); nordstrom.com