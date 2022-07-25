Jennifer Lopez's Optical Illusion Heels Are the Summer Style Trick You Need to Try

Now you see them, now you don't. The "them" that we're talking about? Jennifer Lopez's naked shoes. Intrigued? Same.

J.Lo and Ben Affleck have been living the Parisian dream after saying their official I do's in Las Vegas last weekend, and as you'd expect, the happy couple has been serving up some major style inspiration as they explore the City of Love (ahem, Paris.) So, take note or simply admire.

Lopez's unofficial honeymoon uniform seems to be flowy midi dresses, especially those from celeb-loved brand Reformation. The singer donned a floral-print, corseted midi from the sustainable fashion label while chilling on a boat over the weekend. The next day, she reached for a Barbiecore-inspired number with a plunging neckline, also from Reformation, but the real standout piece in that look was her nearly invisible platform heels.

J.Lo is known to wear extra-high, break-your-ankle platforms, but we were especially into these because they're right in line with the naked shoe trend that's been taking over Hollywood in recent months. Amal Clooney and Bella Hadid have both been seen wearing this Cinderella shoe — these clear PVC heels are basically like the modern-day princess shoe, so it's no wonder so many people are wearing them.

Aside from the Princess-inspired design, PVC shoes are also a brilliant styling pick because a) they pair well with everything, whether that's a pair of jeans or a flowy summer dress and b) they also create the illusion of longer legs thanks to their barely there design (if that's something you're going for, of course).

The best part? You can shop the Lopez-approved footwear trend starting at just $50. Check out our favorites from Nordstrom, below.

Get the Look:

Jeffrey Campbell Cendrillon Clear Sandal

Shop now: $135; nordstrom.com

BCBGeneration Luckee Block-Heel Slide Sandal

Shop now: $60 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com

42 Gold Liya Slide Sandal

Shop now: $87 (Originally $130); nordstrom.com

Schutz Victorie Slide Sandal

Shop now: $118; nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Lessa Platform Ankle Strap Sandal

Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com

BP. Mirra Slide Sandal

Shop now: $50; nordstrom.com