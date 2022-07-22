Bella Hadid Paired a See-Through Top With the Ridiculous Pants Trend Supermodels Are Wearing to Death

You know the first thing that came to mind when I saw Bella Hadid's latest street-style 'fit? "Her pants are so big, they're full of secrets." Yes, that's the phrase that my Mean Girls, Y2K era-loving self was saying on repeat the second I spotted the supermodel in her ultra-cool #OOTN — and I'm about to recreate that same look this evening.

Hadid was spotted out in New York City last night, and as per usual, she was slaying in one of her signature non-boring-yet-low-key ensembles. This time around, the supermodel went with a NYC classic, all black, but the pieces she opted for were anything but. She wore a sheer tube top (oh hey, Y2K!), oval sunnies, a tube headband, and last but certainly not least, a pair of big, low-rise parachute pants that would have '90s boy bands shaking in their boots.

Parachute pants, which are basically just pants so big, you could live in them, have been blowing up lately. Celebs like Hailey Bieber and Katie Holmes have had their own take on the big pants trend that has many pros (and pretty few cons). If you're not into shorts, like me, parachute bottoms offer ample leg coverage while still providing enough airflow that you don't overheat. Think of them like an A/C in pants form — they're easy and oh-so-breezy. Because let's be honest: There's no way I'm wearing tight-fitting jeans this time of year, and obviously, neither are supermodels.

All that to say, prepare to see a lot more famous faces in big, baggy pants. Shop similar styles below to get in on the trend.

