Heidi Klum Wore a Confusing Pair of $600 Sandals That Might Replace Pool Slides

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

Published on July 21, 2022

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum. Photo: MEGA/GC Images

Remember how cushy pool slides kinda, sorta came out of nowhere last year? Same. Practically every supermodel started wearing this unexpected footwear trend last spring, and while we're still seeing this style on the street right now, there's a new ″ugly″ shoe that might just take over the pool slide's reign, and Heidi Klum just wore it.

Klum was recently photographed poolside in Miami wearing the only outfit you need to bring on your next summertime vacation: a mini dress, button-down, straw bag, sun hat, and slides — but not just any 'ol slides. She was wearing a $600 pair of terry cloth sides that might seem confusing at first, but once you think about them, you'll realize this particular style is actually genius, especially for summer.

Terry cloth clothing has been trending for a while now, but terry cloth shoessometimes referred to as spa slides — are rather new in the fashion world, and they're about to blow up thanks to Klum's sighting.

This shoe style is obviously comfy; much like pool slides, the cushy terry slipper is plush and easy on your feet, but what makes them even better than rubber slides is the quick-drying terry material that's basically like a towel for your feet. It's a game-changer if you're lounging pool- or ocean-side, plus if you tend to get sweaty feet, these are a lifesaver.

Shop terry cloth slides inspired by Klum's recent poolside look, below.

