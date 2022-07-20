Jane Fonda Wore a Rare Version of This Hotly Debated Supermodel Shoe

Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 20, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda. Photo: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Let's agree: Jane Fonda is the coolest. And it doesn't take a scientist to figure that out. She's outspoken, she fights for what's right, and she does it all while looking calm, cool, collected, and oh-so-stylish. The 84-year-old actress and activist has truly perfected that "wear-whatever-you-want-at-any-age" ethos, and her latest outfit is only further proof.

Fonda was photographed arriving on the set of Good Morning America on Tuesday, and I personally can't get over her outfit. Those white wide-leg sailor pants! That colorful, breezy blouse! Those… loafer mules? Oh, you know I'm adding a pair to my cart ASAP because they're not like any ol' loafers.

Supermodels like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski and celebrities like Katie Holmes and Mary-Kate Olsen have been stepping out in their trusty loafers almost nonstop — and for good reason. Loafers, which can certainly be polarizing, are a great happy medium between a stylish sneaker and a ballet flat. They're a bit more durable than your average flats and a bit dressier than sneakers. Love!

But what makes Fonda's loafers different is the "mule" part — as in, you can slip in and out of them with very little hassle. Think of them as an elevated outdoor slipper that's honestly even better for summer than a closed-back pair. But other than that, Fonda's shoes looked very similar to the trending loafers supermodels can't stop wearing — they have that chunky sole, leather upper, and overall look of sophistication.

You can bet I'm adding a pair to my collection. Shop loafer mules inspired by Fonda's latest outfit, below.

Get the Look:

Sam Edelman Laurna Mule
Shop now: $105 (Originally $140); nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Jessa Mule
Shop now: $298; nordstrom.com

Donald Pliner Lug-Sole Loafer Mule
Shop now: $125 (Originally $188); nordstrom.com

Madewell Lug-Sole Loafer Mule
Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

Lisa Vicky Enrichx Loafer Mule
Shop now: $60 (Originally $80); nordstrom.com

Jon Josef Platform Loafer Mule
Shop now: $108 (Originally $180); nordstrom.com

Linea Paolo Atlas Loafer Mule
Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Is Making a Case for This Unexpected Fall Shoe as a Summer Vacation Essential
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Wore the Low-Key Version of This Quintessential Summer Shoe
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Reminded Us About This Underrated Shirt Trend That Might Be Better Than a White Tee
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Controversial '90s Shoe Trend I Walked Around in All Weekend
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Updated This Popular Celebrity Shoe Trend With a $2 Staple You Can Get on Amazon
Chloe Sevigny
Celebrities Over 40 Are Making These High School Shorts Trend for Summer, and They're $15 at Amazon
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Wore Head-to-Toe Gucci Worth $7,580 With This Comfortable Shoe Trend
Kendall Jenner Sexy Coastal Grandma Outfit
Kendall Jenner's Effortless Summer Outfit Is All I'll Be Wearing for the Next 3 Months
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's Latest Summer Outfit Is a Lesson in Vacation Dressing
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Amal Clooney-Approved Shoe Trend You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer
Naomi Watts Vagabond Shoes
Naomi Watts Just Wore the Affordable Shoe Brand Supermodels and Celebs Love
Dakota Johnson Mule Heels
Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Practical Shoe Trend That's Ideal for Summer Weddings
Sophie Turner in Sneaker Mules
Are Sneaker Mules the Next Big Summer 2022 Trend?
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Is the Latest Celeb to Wear This Ridiculous Pants Trend That's Genius for Summer
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Swapped Out Her Uggs for the Most Extreme Shoe of the Year
Tory Burch Spring Sale Roundup
Tory Burch's Secret Sale Is the Best Place to Buy Your Spring Wardrobe at a Discount