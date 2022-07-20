Fashion Look of the Day Jane Fonda Wore a Rare Version of This Hotly Debated Supermodel Shoe Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 20, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Jane Fonda. Photo: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Let's agree: Jane Fonda is the coolest. And it doesn't take a scientist to figure that out. She's outspoken, she fights for what's right, and she does it all while looking calm, cool, collected, and oh-so-stylish. The 84-year-old actress and activist has truly perfected that "wear-whatever-you-want-at-any-age" ethos, and her latest outfit is only further proof. Fonda was photographed arriving on the set of Good Morning America on Tuesday, and I personally can't get over her outfit. Those white wide-leg sailor pants! That colorful, breezy blouse! Those… loafer mules? Oh, you know I'm adding a pair to my cart ASAP because they're not like any ol' loafers. Supermodels like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski and celebrities like Katie Holmes and Mary-Kate Olsen have been stepping out in their trusty loafers almost nonstop — and for good reason. Loafers, which can certainly be polarizing, are a great happy medium between a stylish sneaker and a ballet flat. They're a bit more durable than your average flats and a bit dressier than sneakers. Love! But what makes Fonda's loafers different is the "mule" part — as in, you can slip in and out of them with very little hassle. Think of them as an elevated outdoor slipper that's honestly even better for summer than a closed-back pair. But other than that, Fonda's shoes looked very similar to the trending loafers supermodels can't stop wearing — they have that chunky sole, leather upper, and overall look of sophistication. You can bet I'm adding a pair to my collection. Shop loafer mules inspired by Fonda's latest outfit, below. Get the Look: Sam Edelman Laurna MuleShop now: $105 (Originally $140); nordstrom.com Tory Burch Jessa MuleShop now: $298; nordstrom.com Donald Pliner Lug-Sole Loafer MuleShop now: $125 (Originally $188); nordstrom.com Madewell Lug-Sole Loafer MuleShop now: $148; nordstrom.com Lisa Vicky Enrichx Loafer MuleShop now: $60 (Originally $80); nordstrom.com Jon Josef Platform Loafer MuleShop now: $108 (Originally $180); nordstrom.com Linea Paolo Atlas Loafer MuleShop now: $120; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit