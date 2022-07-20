Jane Fonda Wore a Rare Version of This Hotly Debated Supermodel Shoe

Let's agree: Jane Fonda is the coolest. And it doesn't take a scientist to figure that out. She's outspoken, she fights for what's right, and she does it all while looking calm, cool, collected, and oh-so-stylish. The 84-year-old actress and activist has truly perfected that "wear-whatever-you-want-at-any-age" ethos, and her latest outfit is only further proof.

Fonda was photographed arriving on the set of Good Morning America on Tuesday, and I personally can't get over her outfit. Those white wide-leg sailor pants! That colorful, breezy blouse! Those… loafer mules? Oh, you know I'm adding a pair to my cart ASAP because they're not like any ol' loafers.

Supermodels like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski and celebrities like Katie Holmes and Mary-Kate Olsen have been stepping out in their trusty loafers almost nonstop — and for good reason. Loafers, which can certainly be polarizing, are a great happy medium between a stylish sneaker and a ballet flat. They're a bit more durable than your average flats and a bit dressier than sneakers. Love!

But what makes Fonda's loafers different is the "mule" part — as in, you can slip in and out of them with very little hassle. Think of them as an elevated outdoor slipper that's honestly even better for summer than a closed-back pair. But other than that, Fonda's shoes looked very similar to the trending loafers supermodels can't stop wearing — they have that chunky sole, leather upper, and overall look of sophistication.

You can bet I'm adding a pair to my collection. Shop loafer mules inspired by Fonda's latest outfit, below.

