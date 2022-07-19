Katie Holmes Reminded Us About This Underrated Shirt Trend That Might Be Better Than a White Tee

Katie Holmes can convince me to try just about anything. When she wore JNCO-esque jeans earlier this year, you can bet I ran out to look for a pair. When she was seen walking around New York City in mint-green overalls last week, what did I do? I proceeded (but failed) to find a similar one-and-done piece from Dickies. And now, Holmes just reminded me of the one shirt trend I don't have in my closet yet but absolutely should. Good thing there are so many options online.

The actress was doing her usual New York City rounds with ample bags in hand and comfy black sneakers on foot. But the standout piece in her easygoing, summertime-in-the-city outfit was that black off-the-shoulder top that oozes '80s vibes to a T (ahem, Flashdance). She paired it with classic blue jeans, but there's no denying that this simple basic can just as easily be worn with skirts, trouser shorts, and cargo pants. Think of it on the same level of classic as a trusty white tee, but with a little twist (that actually makes it even better for this time of year).

Off-the-shoulder tops are often forgotten, as they might not seem like the most practical option because of, well, that off-the-shoulder neckline. You can't wear a regular bra, which means you either opt out of one altogether or find a good strapless bra that works for you. But the pros of this style might just outweigh the cons: You don't have to deal with annoying tanlines, and the extra breeze on your shoulders is a godsend. Love!

Excuse me while I stock up on this '80s shirt trend stat.

