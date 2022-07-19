Katie Holmes Reminded Us About This Underrated Shirt Trend That Might Be Better Than a White Tee

Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 19, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes. Photo: Backgrid

Katie Holmes can convince me to try just about anything. When she wore JNCO-esque jeans earlier this year, you can bet I ran out to look for a pair. When she was seen walking around New York City in mint-green overalls last week, what did I do? I proceeded (but failed) to find a similar one-and-done piece from Dickies. And now, Holmes just reminded me of the one shirt trend I don't have in my closet yet but absolutely should. Good thing there are so many options online.

The actress was doing her usual New York City rounds with ample bags in hand and comfy black sneakers on foot. But the standout piece in her easygoing, summertime-in-the-city outfit was that black off-the-shoulder top that oozes '80s vibes to a T (ahem, Flashdance). She paired it with classic blue jeans, but there's no denying that this simple basic can just as easily be worn with skirts, trouser shorts, and cargo pants. Think of it on the same level of classic as a trusty white tee, but with a little twist (that actually makes it even better for this time of year).

Off-the-shoulder tops are often forgotten, as they might not seem like the most practical option because of, well, that off-the-shoulder neckline. You can't wear a regular bra, which means you either opt out of one altogether or find a good strapless bra that works for you. But the pros of this style might just outweigh the cons: You don't have to deal with annoying tanlines, and the extra breeze on your shoulders is a godsend. Love!

Excuse me while I stock up on this '80s shirt trend stat.

Get the Look:

Open Edit Shirred Off the Shoulder Cotton Top
Shop now: $49; nordstrom.com

Fuinloth Off-the-Shoulder Top
Shop now: $17 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Vero Moda Nynne Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top
Shop now: $25; nordstrom.com

Mangopop Off-the-Shoulder T-shirt Bodysuit
Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Halogen Knit Off the Shoulder Top
Shop now: $27 (Originally $39); nordstrom.com

Roxy Venice Babe Off-the-Shoulder Organic Cotton Blend Top
Shop now: $40; nordstrom.com

Agolde Ariel Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Top
Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Is Already Wearing the 'It' Outfit of Fall That's Grabbing Ahold of Hollywood
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore a $3,600 Outfit You Can Basically Recreate for $138
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Is Making This Unfussy Basic the Coolest Thing About Summer 2022
Amazon Prime Black Jeggings
These Now-$20 Pants Look Like Jeans but "Feel Like Super Comfy Leggings," Shoppers Say
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Controversial '90s Shoe Trend I Walked Around in All Weekend
Chloe Sevigny
Celebrities Over 40 Are Making These High School Shorts Trend for Summer, and They're $15 at Amazon
Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Incredible Early Fashion Deals for Up to 62% Off Before Prime Day Begins
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Easiest Summer Outfit You Already Have in Your Closet
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Wore the Middle School Cool-Girl Uniform That's Going to Be Huge for Spring
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore Summer's Biggest and Sexiest Beach Trend on the Red Carpet
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Transformed Her Simple Outfit Into the Perfect Summer Look With This $50 Staple
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Summer Bag Trend Jennifer Garner Can't Stop Wearing
Reebok Early Amazon Prime Deal
Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, and Every Supermodel Owns This Sneaker That's on Sale Early for Prime Day
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Is the Latest Celeb to Wear This Ridiculous Pants Trend That's Genius for Summer
LOTD 5/2
Katie Holmes Paired a Canadian Tuxedo With Supermodel Sandals for Spring
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Wore This Risqué Pants Trend With a Genius Summer Style Hack