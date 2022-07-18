Fashion Look of the Day Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Controversial '90s Shoe Trend I Walked Around in All Weekend Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 18, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Jennifer Lawrence. Photo: The Image Direct 'Tis the season to sweat and, well, just deal with it. I, for one, am experiencing my first real New York City summer, and let me just say, everyone who warned me about the Big Apple's summertime wrath was correct. I'm still learning how to properly dress for this heat (I'm getting there, I promise), but I did realize wearing socks is an absolute no-go. Jennifer Lawrence agrees with me on this one; the new mom has been spotted bopping around New York City pretty regularly since welcoming her first child, giving us some very welcomed style inspiration that moms and non-moms alike will certainly copy. J.Law's been playing favorites with her simple brown leather slides for said outings, but over the weekend, she and I twinned in a throwback shoe that's honestly genius for summer: the jelly fisherman sandal. Okay, okay, before you let out a big ol' gasp, hear me out: Jelly fisherman sandals are the perfect happy medium between flimsy flip-flops and ballet flats. The water-resistant PVC most are made from is perfect if you get sweaty feet, like me. Plus, if you get too hot on your walk, you can literally step into water (or into the playground sprinkles) to quickly cool off without actually having to take off your shoes. Easy! You don't have to worry about dirt wreaking havoc on them either, as they're super simple to spot clean. I just wore my Jeffrey Campbell jellies yesterday and everyone complimented them the second I stepped out of my apartment. So hey, they're not just practical and cute, but also a total conversation starter. And sure, I feel like I sometimes revert back to my childhood self when I wear them — but frankly, I love that. Channeling our inner kid at times is certainly not a bad thing, and maybe this classic, controversial throwback '90s shoe will help you do just that, too. Get the Look: Melissa Possession SandalsShop now: $53 (Originally $69); amazon.com Yehopere Jelly SandalsShop now: $22; amazon.com Katy Perry the Geli Fisherman SandalShop now: $59 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com Gucci Jelly Fisherman SandalShop now: $500; nordstrom.com Hee Grand Crystal Jelly SandalsShop now: $22 with coupon (Originally $23); amazon.com Jeffrey Campbell Gelly SandalShop now: $52–$78; nordstrom.com and freepeople.com Melissa Possession Plato Jelly Platform SandalShop now: $109; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit