Jennifer Lawrence Is Making This Unfussy Basic the Coolest Thing About Summer 2022

By
Published on July 15, 2022

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence. Photo: The Image Direct

You know when it gets so hot, you have zero clue what to wear? Same. It's been my dilemma for the past few weeks as New York City's heat and humidity have reached their usual mid-summer highs (ugh). Dresses, breezy linen pants, and one particular wardrobe basic have quickly become my summertime saviors.

Said basic? The crisp white T-shirt, of course. It's seemingly grabbed ahold of Jennifer Lawrence, too, who has been spotted around New York City a lot more since giving birth to her first child earlier this year. It's quickly become a mainstay in her cool-mom style, which makes sense considering a white tee looks good with everything — literally.

Lawrence has worn the hero staple with baggy linen trousers, jeans, and most recently with a cobalt-blue midi skirt that has my full attention. (If you follow me, you probably know I'm a die-hard pleated skirt fan, but Lawrence's blue version is convincing me to try a non-pleated midi.) She paired her blue skirt and boxy white tee with her go-to Manolo Blahnik Susa Flat Leather Sandals and a small-but-mighty $990 The Row bag, and even though she was wearing some stellar designer pieces, I still firmly believe the white top stole the show.

A good white tee can look so luxe even if it didn't cost you more than $16, like this Madewell find, while still giving all your outfits a nonchalant touch that says, "I tried, but not too hard." Plus, the basic is a smart choice for summer because it reflects sunlight, doesn't show sweat stains, and depending on the silhouette, is like a walking AC (ahh, airflow) — aka, why it's the only top I've been wearing the past few weeks.

Shop some more white tees inspired by Lawrence's low-key mom style.

Get the Look:

Madewell Short Sleeve Harley Tee
Shop now: $16; amazon.com

The Drop Courtney Short-Sleeve Tiny Crew-Neck Jersey T-Shirt
Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Open Edit Organic Cotton Blend T-Shirt
Shop now: $19; nordstrom.com

Mott & Bow Boxy Semi-Crop Noble Tee
Shop now: $30; mottandbow.com

Nordstrom Crewneck T-Shirt
Shop now: $29; nordstrom.com

Richer Poorer Pima Boxy Crop Tee
Shop now: $40; richer-poorer.com

Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee
Shop now: $30; everlane.com

