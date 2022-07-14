Fashion Look of the Day Jennifer Lopez Is Already Wearing the 'It' Outfit of Fall That's Grabbing Ahold of Hollywood Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 14, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images I'm honestly getting hot just looking at Jennifer Lopez right now — hot as in sweaty and near the point of overheating because I can't even imagine wearing her outfit right now, especially with the temps in the high-80s in New York City. But J.Lo being J.Lo does whatever the hell she wants — exactly why we love her so — and probably even managed to inspire some people to run out and purchase her entire outfit in the few minutes she was spotted in it. Frankly, even if you can't see yourself wearing her ensemble anytime soon (like I can't), we're not against buying her quintessential fall essentials early to have them on hand the second temperatures drop. Lopez's off-duty look has a lot going on: the plaid shacket she's worn on multiple occasions, those Timberland boots she's trekked around for in years, and oversized jeans, which prove, yet again, that the bigger and baggier the denim, the better. Celebrities like Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lawrence have also hopped aboard the parachute pants train, and at the rate of the bottom's street-style appearance, we expect them to fully take over Hollywood in the next few weeks. While you might not want to wear Lopez's shacket or boots in July or August, you can absolutely follow her lead when it comes to her jeans. In fact, the loose-fitting blues are a pretty genius denim move as they allow for significantly more airflow than their tight-fitting counterparts. (Sorry, skinnies!) Get the Look: Frame Le Baggy High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans in Natoma CleanShop now: $167 (Originally $278); nordstrom.com Agolde Belted Baggy JeansShop now: $167 (Originally $238); nordstrom.com PacSun High-Waist Nonstretch Baggy JeansShop now: $55; nordstrom.com Topshop Baggy Wide-Leg Nonstretch JeansShop now: $74; nordstrom.com BlankNYC Plaid ShacketShop now: $60 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com Thread & Supply Plaid Flannel ShacketShop now: $36 (Originally $49); nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit