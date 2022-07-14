Jennifer Lopez Is Already Wearing the 'It' Outfit of Fall That's Grabbing Ahold of Hollywood

Published on July 14, 2022

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

I'm honestly getting hot just looking at Jennifer Lopez right now — hot as in sweaty and near the point of overheating because I can't even imagine wearing her outfit right now, especially with the temps in the high-80s in New York City.

But J.Lo being J.Lo does whatever the hell she wants — exactly why we love her so — and probably even managed to inspire some people to run out and purchase her entire outfit in the few minutes she was spotted in it. Frankly, even if you can't see yourself wearing her ensemble anytime soon (like I can't), we're not against buying her quintessential fall essentials early to have them on hand the second temperatures drop.

Lopez's off-duty look has a lot going on: the plaid shacket she's worn on multiple occasions, those Timberland boots she's trekked around for in years, and oversized jeans, which prove, yet again, that the bigger and baggier the denim, the better. Celebrities like Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lawrence have also hopped aboard the parachute pants train, and at the rate of the bottom's street-style appearance, we expect them to fully take over Hollywood in the next few weeks.

While you might not want to wear Lopez's shacket or boots in July or August, you can absolutely follow her lead when it comes to her jeans. In fact, the loose-fitting blues are a pretty genius denim move as they allow for significantly more airflow than their tight-fitting counterparts. (Sorry, skinnies!)

