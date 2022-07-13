Fashion Look of the Day In Mary-Kate Olsen's World, the Shoes Are Getting Smaller and the Bags Are Getting Bigger Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Laura Reilly Laura Reilly Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news. She has written for InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Thrillist, Nylon, and more. She also publishes a weekly shopping newsletter, Magasin, which highlights the top news, sales, and goings-on when it comes to buying clothes online. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Mary-Kate Olsen. Photo: Backgrid Mary-Kate Olsen, one half of The Row's founding team and its creative director, evidently loves fashion so much, she tends to wear all of it at once. On a rare sighting — she and her sister Ashley are notoriously private — MK was spotted positively draped in clothing and barely identifiable behind her signature sunglasses and face mask while shopping on Melrose Place this week. Olsen and her celebrated label The Row are famously minimal, with the exception of her more-is-more mentality when it comes to piling on reams of fabric. Despite the forgiving weather Los Angeles has been enjoying lately, she wore an oversized black suit, a long, flowy blue scarf, and a bag so big we're actually stumped by what she could be carrying in it. This is a pretty classic MK move: carrying a bag capacious enough for a two-week vacation, just for a casual bop around town. But on this particular occasion, her bag seemed ever larger than life. Either her bags are truly growing (sunshine and water every day?), or its size was exaggerated by the fact that her shoes were practically nonexistent. Her sandals, just a whisper of a foot covering, were simple black flip flops with no heel, platform, or apparent embellishment. The thong sandal is the true minimalist's move, especially outside the context of a beach or pool, and no one knows the impact of a totally stripped-down pair better than Mary-Kate herself. The two extreme accessories have the power to lend a very fashion-girl finish to any outfit, whether sized like a circus tent or not. And while neither of Olsen's exact items has been identified by brand yet, the beauty of the big bag-little shoe formula is that it can lean on any article of your choosing. Shop some of our current favorite oversized bags and minimal sandals, below. Get the look: Madewell The Oversized Shopper BagShop now: $168; nordstrom.com Mansur Gavriel Oversize Lambskin Leather ToteShop now: $695; nordstrom.com Medea Eco Shopper Leather ToteShop now: $595; nordstrom.com The Row TR611 Canvas Shoulder BagShop now: $1,990; nordstrom.com Havaianas Slim Flip FlopShop now: $26; nordstrom.com Tkees 'Liners' Flip FlopShop now: $55; nordstrom.com Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide SandalShop now: $140; nordstrom.com Balenciaga Logo Slide SandalShop now: $350; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit