Reese Witherspoon Wore the No-Fail Summer Outfit Everyone Should Have on Rotation

Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

Published on July 12, 2022

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

One dress, two dresses, three dresses, four. That's how many Reese Witherspoon has worn the past two days alone — and we're here for it, because it provides us with some very welcome warm-weather dressing inspo. She recently channeled her iconic character, Elle Woods, in a pink midi that's Barbiecore to a T, but another low-key dress trend she wore has all our attention because it's genius for summer.

Witherspoon was spotted walking around New York City on July 11. Anyone who spent the past weekend in the Big Apple knows just how scorching hot it was, so much so that wearing anything tight-fitting, like jeans, was not an option. Instead, lightweight, airy attire was an absolute must, with Witherspoon opting for an all-white midi dress that was easy, breezy perfection.

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon. Gotham/GC Images

Her midi had puff sleeves and a tiered A-line skirt, a design feature that should not be slept on. That's because this particular silhouette gives the dress a more roomy structure allowing for ample air circulation, an obvious game changer come heat and humidity. Unlike a straight-fitting dress that sits tight on the body, Witherspoon's option is basically a walking air conditioner, which is exactly why it's genius for summer.

Although there are plenty of trending dress styles right now — from frilly minis á la Kylie Jenner to throwback scarf dresses people love to hate — Witherspoon's is a timeless pick you can rely on time and again. And the best part? You can shop similar styles on Amazon starting at $24.

Check out some stylish tiered dresses that are on sale during Prime Day. Bonus: The prices are so good, you can buy two for the price of one.

