Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore a $3,600 Outfit You Can Basically Recreate for $138

Does anyone else remember those Mastercard ads from the early aughts that listed off the myriad expenses of some outing or occasion, only to conclude that what's at the heart of those costs is, in fact, priceless? Those now-iconic TV spots were voiced by the actor Billy Crudup for over a decade and, evidently, they played some role in shaping my inner narrative because I immediately heard his mellifluous bass when I ran through Jennifer Lawrence's latest outfit credits.

The Row shirt: $1,090

The Row bag: $1,440

Manolo sandals: $745

T-shirt: ~$80

Jeans: ~$250

The sinking realization that even some celebrities' most casual looks can cost upwards of $3,600? Priceless.

Out in New York this week with husband Cooke Maroney, Lawrence deftly pulled off one of my favorite variations of a t-shirt-and-jeans outfit: a t-shirt-jeans-and-button-down-shirt outfit. Of course, what she and I have in common — a shared proclivity for layering understated basics — ends once you start comparing tags.

Her punchy Oxford shirt and deceptively plain-faced leather shoulder bag come from notoriously pricey minimalist brand The Row, which ostensibly makes up a significant portion of her wardrobe as she's worn it for years. Her flat leather sandals are by Manolo Blahnik of Vogue and Sex and the City fame. And even though we haven't directly IDed her wide-leg jeans or white tee, we know from past versions she's worn (jeans from Citizens of Humanity, Rag & Bone, and The Row; tees from Leset and Doen) that they likely cost around $250 and $80, respectively.

Personally, I'm not willing to drop more than I'm paying in rent on a pretty tame outfit (in this economy!), even if Lawrence killed it with this look. There is an upside, though. Given the simplicity of each of her pieces, the cumulative effect is easy to recreate by taking a fine-tooth comb to Amazon. Ergo:

This oversize poplin top comes in the same raspberry hue as Lawrence's $1,000+ button-down, except it's on sale for $22. Similarly, this $40 bag embodies the same quiet luxury as her $1,400 The Row purse, and I can barely tell the difference between these $23 Amazon Essentials sandals and their $745 Manolo counterparts. As for the jeans and t-shirt, this $20 top and these $33 bottoms look so much like hers, I could be convinced these exact items were in her own cart as recently as last week.

All in all, that puts us at $138 —a 96 percent discount compared to Lawrence's original bill. Of course, a hundred-something bucks certainly isn't priceless, but we can't deny the high of finding such a bombastic deal. What can we say? There are some things money can't buy, but for everything else, there's Amazon.

Get the look:

The Row Luka Oversize Soft Cotton Shirt

Shop now: $1,090; nordstrom.com

Big Dart Dressy Blouse

Shop now: $22 (Originally $28); amazon.com

The Row Wander Calf Leather Top-Handle Bag

Shop now: $1,440; neimanmarcus.com

Daiblueland Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Manolo Blahnik Susa Toe Loop Sandal

Shop now: $745; nordstrom.com

Amazon Essentials Casual Strappy Sandal

Shop now: $23; amazon.com

Citizens of Humanity Annina High Waist Organic Cotton Trouser Jeans

Shop now: $238; nordstrom.com

Bobono Casual Wide Leg Jeans

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

Leset Margo Cotton-Jersey T-shirt

Shop now: $68; net-a-porter.com

The Drop Women's Sydney Short-Sleeve Cropped Crew Neck T-shirt

Shop now: $20; amazon.com