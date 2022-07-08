Celebrities Over 40 Are Making These High School Shorts Trend for Summer, and They're $15 at Amazon

I'm convinced that Chloë Sevigny will be setting trends until she is 100. She's been my style icon since I first knew what a style icon was, and even at 47 years old, she is still my number one fashion inspiration. I have a book filled with photos of her looks on my nightstand, which I consider a visual lullaby. And I have no shame in saying I've been putting off getting married just so I could see what her looks would be, so I'd have something to add to my moodboard. Glenn Martens' Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture is now all I want to walk down the aisle in.

Fortunately for me, most of Sevigny's everyday looks are not nearly as extravagant, although she has absolutely influenced me to buy more Maison Margiela Tabis than I had ever budgeted for. While out in New York this week, though, she reminded me of a forgotten staple from my high school wardrobe that's been sitting in my closet for years: a simple pair of Adidas slim three-stripe shorts that are currently on sale for $15 on Amazon. She wore a black pair with a white button-down top, straw striped market bag, and a pair of Reebok x Maison Margiela Tabi sneakers.

This summer, the hot girl uniform seems to comprise of all the Adidas you used to wear to soccer practice as a teen. Adidas Sambas are the 'It' shoe of the summer, so Sevigny's soccer pants don't seem like that much of an unexpected choice; they're essentially Sambas in shorts form. The goal is to take cues from the cool varsity senior soccer captain you idolized in high school. Just make sure to style pieces from sports practice with things you could never play an actual game of pick-up soccer in. Girls in New York are wearing Sambas with slip dresses, and Sevigny is wearing striped workout shorts with Margiela.

Elevating sportswear with pieces you can't necessarily sweat in is what makes this aesthetic so fun, and it's the perfect way to nail the effortless summer look everyone wants to emulate. Best of all, if you do actually end up sweating (as most of us inevitably will as temperatures hit the high 90s), Adidas stripe shorts are equipped for the challenge in ways vintage silk slip dresses are unfortunately not. Gucci's collaboration with the brand is also trending, but nothing beats the OG pair of workout shorts that are now just $15 — around $700 less than a Gucci alternative that doesn't look all that different. Evidently, you don't have to be in high school to make the look work, and thanks to Sevigny, the Adidas three-stripe short is on its way to being as ubiquitous as Sambas in the cool girl wardrobe.

