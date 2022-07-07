Nicole Kidman's 3-Piece Summer Outfit Formula Is So Good, Supermodels Can't Help but Copy It

Yesterday, the internet's fashion headlines looked a little bit like this: Nicole Kidman Was Spotted Out in Paris After a Balenciaga Fitting! Nicole Kidman Made Her Runway Debut at the Balenciaga Couture Show! Nicole Kidman Made Out With Keith Urban (With Tongue!) in the Streets of Paris, Wearing, You Guessed It, Balenciaga!

Creative director Demna Gvasalia had the web talking about the star-studded cast of models, featuring celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa, wearing voluminous ball gowns that looked like they were made of aluminum. Many of them barely made it through the venue's archways and some couldn't even walk in the dresses; the fabric spilled out across the floor and glided across show-goers' feet. Also of comically large proportions were Kidman's alien-like Balenciaga glasses and wide-leg Balenciaga jeans, which she wore after her fitting for the show with a tight-fitting long-sleeved Balenciaga one-piece. It's the look that started rumors about her walking in the show, and personally, the one we can't stop thinking about. Apparently, neither could Bella Hadid.

One day later, Hadid was spotted wearing a nearly identical look with the large Balenciaga glasses TikTok users joke look not too different from the ones patients wear after Lasik eye surgery, and the extra-large pants-so-big-you-can-live-in-them trend everyone in Hollywood is wearing. Naturally, Hadid added a Y2K spin to Kidman's look, wearing a large, low-rise pair of Balenciaga jeans instead of high-waisted ones, styling them with a cropped sports top. Basically though, they were twinning.

Recent Balenciaga shows have emphasized anonymity by placing models in latex gimp suits that cover every inch of skin, or for this collection, high-tech face shields. Gvasalia recently commented that he's fascinated by how popular trends have rendered people anonymous in that they all end up looking the same. Hadid and Kidman's unintentional twinning proves his point; seeing both looks back to back may cause you to do a double-take.

Bella Hadid. Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga

At the dinner following the show, the twinning somewhat continued. Hadid opted for a polka dot set from Balenciaga's 2021 Fall Couture collection and Kidman wore a tighter embellished dress from the same collection with a trail of fabric that cascaded over her shoulder. They both carried Balenciaga's Hourglass Top-Handle bag.

And while we'd all love to twin in Balenciaga couture, trying to emulate Kidman and Hadid's big pants and big sunglasses look is slightly more realistic. A pair of bug-eye shades won't give us nearly as much anonymity as the high-tech face shields most models were wearing in the Couture collection photos, but they'll achieve a Kidman off-duty look. To further Demna-fy the look, just make sure to wear pants as big as possible — ideally a pair that drags on the floor — with a tight top and knife boots sharp enough to kill.

