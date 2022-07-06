Nicole Kidman Had a Major Couture Moment in the Year's Strangest Celebrity Pant Trend

This morning in Paris, all eyes were on Balenciaga's townhouse runway, where creative director Demna Gvasalia debuted his latest couture collection, only the second from the house since he revived it a season ago. And while the star-studded catwalk and unimaginably voluminous ball gowns got the audience and internet buzzing, the celebratory parade actually started a day earlier, as celebrity models touched down in the city of lights and began their separate press campaigns, as has become tradition for high-profile fashion shows.

In the hours leading up to and after the show, Kim Kardashian wore several more pairs of Lycra boot-leggings, Bella Hadid wore a quilted vest and the bag of the moment, Le Cagole, as did Dua Lipa, who paired it with a pair of leather boot-pants and elbow-length gloves. Natural attention-getters, none caused as much of a stir as first-time walker for the brand Nicole Kidman, who was spotted in two separate Balenciaga looks before even hitting the runway.

On top of all the major celebrity trends already deployed — pantaboots, Le Cagoles, opera gloves — Kidman wore the denim trend that has a grip on A-listers like we've never before seen. Wide-, nay, gargantuan-leg, jeans have captured the attention of Diane Keaton, Katie Holmes, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Heidi Klum, Bella Hadid, and so many others.

Kidman's giant jeans — Balenciaga, of course — were given the Demna treatment, supported with a skin-tight ballet top, pointy black Knife boots, and wasp-like wrap-around shades exactly like those worn by Kim Kardashian previously.

This styling of giant jeans is unlike anything we've seen Kidman, who's usually a pretty down-to-earth dresser, wear before. But it's also unique when held against other celebrity interpretations of the trend; it's a testament to the range of an item when it can be played ultra-casual or fiercely edgy and always leaves a lasting impression.

Balenciaga's Fall '22 Couture show was brilliant, inspiring, and a delight to behold in all of its technical wonder, but still, it's a pair of jeans from another day entirely we can't stop thinking about.

Get the wide-legged jean trend celebrities simply can't stop wearing, below.

