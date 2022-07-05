Fashion Look of the Day Angelina Jolie Wore the Low-Key Version of This Quintessential Summer Shoe Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 5, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Angelina Jolie. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage Let's play a game of this or that. Heels or wedges? Slides or flip-flops? Sneakers or sandals? For Angelina Jolie, it seems that the answer is sandals — at least when in Rome. Jolie has been spending some time in the European city the past few weeks while directing her upcoming film, Without Blood. When she's not on set, though, she's busy exploring Rome, all while delivering some major vacation outfit inspiration that's been living rent-free in our brains for weeks. And her latest look is no exception. Angelina Jolie. Backgrid Jolie's vacation 'fits have been defined by three key staples: breezy tops, lightweight pants, and comfy sandals. So it's no surprise that she once again reached for all three while indulging in some ice cream in Rome over the weekend. The actress wore a white tank top with a netted neckline, baggy beige trousers, and platform espadrille sandals, the last of which are 100 percent worth adding to your vacation packing list. Espadrilles are the ultimate getaway shoe — and we'd debate anyone on that. The signature rope base, which comes in every type of sole you could want, from a wedge to a platform to a flat, just screams summer. And while you most often see the wedged version (Kate Middleton is a fan), Jolie's platform espadrilles are a fierce competitor, as they strike the ideal balance between style and functionality while still maintaining that beach-y, summer-y feel. They're a little more comfortable but still give a bit of boost thanks to the platform sole, which you can find in various heights, from a humble 1-inch to a big, bold 2-inch. We're not certain about the exact band behind Jolie's espadrilles, but we did find a handful of similar styles for under $150 at Nordstrom. Shop them below, and don't forget to pack them on your next vacation. Get the Look: Steve Madden Jaklyn Espadrille Platform SandalShop now: $75; nordstrom.com Ugg April Espadrille Platform SandalShop now: $130; nordstrom.com Calvin Klein Neve Espadrille Platform Wedge SandalShop now: $69 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com Coconuts by Matisse Del Mar Platform Slide SandalShop now: $35; nordstrom.com Lucky Brand Emliey Espadrille Platform SandalShop now: $53 (Originally $89); nordstrom.com Madewell The Julie Espadrille SandalShop now: $110; nordstrom.com Coach Dillon Espadrille Platform SandalShop now: $99 (Originally $165); nordstrom.com Sorel Cameron Flatform SandalShop now: $130; nordstrom.com Eileen Fisher Tarry Toe Loop Espadrille Wedge Slide SandalShop now: $150; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit