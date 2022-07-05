Angelina Jolie Wore the Low-Key Version of This Quintessential Summer Shoe

Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 5, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Let's play a game of this or that. Heels or wedges? Slides or flip-flops? Sneakers or sandals? For Angelina Jolie, it seems that the answer is sandals — at least when in Rome.

Jolie has been spending some time in the European city the past few weeks while directing her upcoming film, Without Blood. When she's not on set, though, she's busy exploring Rome, all while delivering some major vacation outfit inspiration that's been living rent-free in our brains for weeks. And her latest look is no exception.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie. Backgrid

Jolie's vacation 'fits have been defined by three key staples: breezy tops, lightweight pants, and comfy sandals. So it's no surprise that she once again reached for all three while indulging in some ice cream in Rome over the weekend. The actress wore a white tank top with a netted neckline, baggy beige trousers, and platform espadrille sandals, the last of which are 100 percent worth adding to your vacation packing list.

Espadrilles are the ultimate getaway shoe — and we'd debate anyone on that. The signature rope base, which comes in every type of sole you could want, from a wedge to a platform to a flat, just screams summer. And while you most often see the wedged version (Kate Middleton is a fan), Jolie's platform espadrilles are a fierce competitor, as they strike the ideal balance between style and functionality while still maintaining that beach-y, summer-y feel. They're a little more comfortable but still give a bit of boost thanks to the platform sole, which you can find in various heights, from a humble 1-inch to a big, bold 2-inch.

We're not certain about the exact band behind Jolie's espadrilles, but we did find a handful of similar styles for under $150 at Nordstrom. Shop them below, and don't forget to pack them on your next vacation.

Get the Look:

Steve Madden Jaklyn Espadrille Platform Sandal
Shop now: $75; nordstrom.com

Ugg April Espadrille Platform Sandal
Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Calvin Klein Neve Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal
Shop now: $69 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com

Coconuts by Matisse Del Mar Platform Slide Sandal
Shop now: $35; nordstrom.com

Lucky Brand Emliey Espadrille Platform Sandal
Shop now: $53 (Originally $89); nordstrom.com

Madewell The Julie Espadrille Sandal
Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Coach Dillon Espadrille Platform Sandal
Shop now: $99 (Originally $165); nordstrom.com

Sorel Cameron Flatform Sandal
Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Eileen Fisher Tarry Toe Loop Espadrille Wedge Slide Sandal
Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's Latest Summer Outfit Is a Lesson in Vacation Dressing
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Channeled 2002 With the Most Outrageous Version of This Trending Jean Style
Meghan Markle Summer Sandal
Meghan Markle Wore the Most Practical Summer Vacation Sandal Complete With One Surprising Detail
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Is Making a Case for This Unexpected Fall Shoe as a Summer Vacation Essential
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Amal Clooney-Approved Shoe Trend You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer
Amal Clooney wedge trend
Amal Clooney Is Making a Case for This Hotly Contested Summer Shoe Trend
Naomi Watts Vagabond Shoes
Naomi Watts Just Wore the Affordable Shoe Brand Supermodels and Celebs Love
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Is the Latest Celeb to Wear This Ridiculous Pants Trend That's Genius for Summer
Celebs in Thong Sandals
Supermodels and Celebrities Are Wearing This Divisive Summer Sandal Like It's Nobody's Business
Bella Hadid
The Least Controversial Part of Bella Hadid's Latest Look Is Her Exposed Thong
Amazon Summer Style Guide
Amazon Finally Launched Its Summer Fashion Guide, and It's Full of the Season's Biggest Trends
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Wore a $16 Skirt Trend With the Sexy Heels Amal Clooney Loves
Dakota Johnson Mule Heels
Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Practical Shoe Trend That's Ideal for Summer Weddings
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Wore Ugg's Boldest Slipper Yet That's Bound to Sell Out
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore Summer's Biggest and Sexiest Beach Trend on the Red Carpet
Platform Sandals
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Controversial Sandal Trend That's Taking Over Hollywood