Angelina Jolie Wore the Low-Key Version of This Quintessential Summer Shoe

Let's play a game of this or that. Heels or wedges? Slides or flip-flops? Sneakers or sandals? For Angelina Jolie, it seems that the answer is sandals — at least when in Rome.

Jolie has been spending some time in the European city the past few weeks while directing her upcoming film, Without Blood. When she's not on set, though, she's busy exploring Rome, all while delivering some major vacation outfit inspiration that's been living rent-free in our brains for weeks. And her latest look is no exception.

Angelina Jolie. Backgrid

Jolie's vacation 'fits have been defined by three key staples: breezy tops, lightweight pants, and comfy sandals. So it's no surprise that she once again reached for all three while indulging in some ice cream in Rome over the weekend. The actress wore a white tank top with a netted neckline, baggy beige trousers, and platform espadrille sandals, the last of which are 100 percent worth adding to your vacation packing list.

Espadrilles are the ultimate getaway shoe — and we'd debate anyone on that. The signature rope base, which comes in every type of sole you could want, from a wedge to a platform to a flat, just screams summer. And while you most often see the wedged version (Kate Middleton is a fan), Jolie's platform espadrilles are a fierce competitor, as they strike the ideal balance between style and functionality while still maintaining that beach-y, summer-y feel. They're a little more comfortable but still give a bit of boost thanks to the platform sole, which you can find in various heights, from a humble 1-inch to a big, bold 2-inch.

We're not certain about the exact band behind Jolie's espadrilles, but we did find a handful of similar styles for under $150 at Nordstrom. Shop them below, and don't forget to pack them on your next vacation.

Get the Look:

Steve Madden Jaklyn Espadrille Platform Sandal

Shop now: $75; nordstrom.com

Ugg April Espadrille Platform Sandal

Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Calvin Klein Neve Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal

Shop now: $69 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com

Coconuts by Matisse Del Mar Platform Slide Sandal

Shop now: $35; nordstrom.com

Lucky Brand Emliey Espadrille Platform Sandal

Shop now: $53 (Originally $89); nordstrom.com

Madewell The Julie Espadrille Sandal

Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Coach Dillon Espadrille Platform Sandal

Shop now: $99 (Originally $165); nordstrom.com

Sorel Cameron Flatform Sandal

Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Eileen Fisher Tarry Toe Loop Espadrille Wedge Slide Sandal

Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com