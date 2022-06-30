Bella Hadid Is Making a Case for This Unexpected Fall Shoe as a Summer Vacation Essential 

Summer has just started, but everyone is wearing loafers with socks as if it were the middle of October. The preppy look is typically reserved for the fall months, unless you happen to be Bella Hadid.

Hadid has been wearing socks with loafers all summer, and most recently with a tricolor pair by sustainable brand Nomasei while out in New York. She styled the classic socks and shoe combo with a vintage Courrèges zip-up sweatshirt, plaid miniskirt, and her go-to '90s Prada bowling bag for an outing with boyfriend Marc Kalman. While in Cannes late last month, Hadid swapped out her Chanel PVC sandals for a pair of platform brown loafers and Nike socks, plus a Frankies Bikinis corset two-piece from her sister's collaboration with the brand, Orseund Iris pleated mini skirt, and a vintage Prada canvas bag, naturally. She's also worn the socks and loafers combo with everything from midi-length skirts to a baggy pair of worn-in jeans, all within the past couple of months.

Hadid isn't the only one making the case for socks and loafers as an unlikely summer vacation staple. Nearly every photo Emma Chamberlain has uploaded to her Instagram from the South of France features her wearing a pair of black chunky tassel loafers with a simple pair of white ankle socks. The combination clearly looks just as good with summer wardrobes as it does standard fall pieces, which is great news for anyone currently unsure what to pack for an upcoming trip to Europe.

Loafers and socks are comfortable to walk miles in, easy-to-style even if you pack last minute, and don't take up too much space in a suitcase. They also clearly add an unexpected element to any classic cut-out top and silk skirt combo look. Just throw them in your luggage and wear them out after a day at the beach. Everyone else is doing it, and it's a perfect alternative if you're experiencing Adidas Samba fatigue.

