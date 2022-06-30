Fashion Look of the Day Bella Hadid Is Making a Case for This Unexpected Fall Shoe as a Summer Vacation Essential Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 30, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Summer has just started, but everyone is wearing loafers with socks as if it were the middle of October. The preppy look is typically reserved for the fall months, unless you happen to be Bella Hadid. Hadid has been wearing socks with loafers all summer, and most recently with a tricolor pair by sustainable brand Nomasei while out in New York. She styled the classic socks and shoe combo with a vintage Courrèges zip-up sweatshirt, plaid miniskirt, and her go-to '90s Prada bowling bag for an outing with boyfriend Marc Kalman. While in Cannes late last month, Hadid swapped out her Chanel PVC sandals for a pair of platform brown loafers and Nike socks, plus a Frankies Bikinis corset two-piece from her sister's collaboration with the brand, Orseund Iris pleated mini skirt, and a vintage Prada canvas bag, naturally. She's also worn the socks and loafers combo with everything from midi-length skirts to a baggy pair of worn-in jeans, all within the past couple of months. Hadid isn't the only one making the case for socks and loafers as an unlikely summer vacation staple. Nearly every photo Emma Chamberlain has uploaded to her Instagram from the South of France features her wearing a pair of black chunky tassel loafers with a simple pair of white ankle socks. The combination clearly looks just as good with summer wardrobes as it does standard fall pieces, which is great news for anyone currently unsure what to pack for an upcoming trip to Europe. Loafers and socks are comfortable to walk miles in, easy-to-style even if you pack last minute, and don't take up too much space in a suitcase. They also clearly add an unexpected element to any classic cut-out top and silk skirt combo look. Just throw them in your luggage and wear them out after a day at the beach. Everyone else is doing it, and it's a perfect alternative if you're experiencing Adidas Samba fatigue. Get the Look Nomasei Tri-Color LoafersShop now: $460; nomasei.com BP Ribbed Ankle SocksShop now: $8; nordstrom.com Steve Madden Trifect Platform LoaferShop now: $100; nordstrom.com Free People Lug Sole LoaferShop now: $148; nordstrom.com BP. Birdie Lug Sole LoaferShop now: $40; nordstrom.com Dr. Martens Adrian Tassel LoaferShop now: $140; nordstrom.com Jeffrey Campbell Velviteen Bit LoaferShop now: $115; nordstrom.com Tory Burch Jessa Lug Slingback LoaferShop now: $267 (Originally $398); nordstrom.com Madewell The Corinne Lugsole LoaferShop now: $158; nordstrom.com Vagabond Kenova Penny LoaferShop now: $160; nordstrom.com Gucci Harald Horsebit Platform LoaferShop now: $1,100; nordstrom.com Prada Platform Loafer MuleShop now: $995; nordstrom.com Ganni Chunky LoaferShop now: $225 (Originally $375): nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit