Bella Hadid Went Full Matchy-Matchy With Her Boyfriend Marc Kalman

Despite all the novel matching-couple trends we've seen over the years — Katie Holmes' twinning face masks, Brad Pitt's chameleon hairstyles — it's hard to top the classic coordinated outfit. Celebrity partners who dress alike will always make us click, but it doesn't have to be for the wrong reasons (read: the Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly car crash we can't look away from).

This week, Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman demonstrated how to do matchy-matchy in style. In dual all-white fits, the supermodel and creative director couple strolled through New York looking like they'd stepped right off a sailboat or an Italian movie set.

On Hadid, a simple white blouse and slip skirt accessorized by a patterned scarf, a coordinated white Prada Cleo bag, tan knee-high boots, and Dmy by Dmy Valentina sunglasses. If the best accessory, though, is a boyfriend, Kalman played the role perfectly in a crisp white button down, pale beige khakis, and patent Doc Martens.

The pair have something of a habit of sorting out their outfits in the group chat, so to speak, having been sighted in matching leathers and matching knits previously. With today's 80-something degree weather, we might give both of those categories a pass. But an all-white outfit and a hot girl walk might be just the thing.

Get the look:

Prada Cleo Bag

Shop now: $2,800; prada.com

DMY BY DMY Valentina Sunglasses

Shop now: $190; anthropologie.com

Bardot Azzura Satin Midi Skirt

Shop now: $129; nordstrom.com

Madewell ​​Buffalo Check Blanket Scarf

Shop now: $43 (Originally $65); nordstrom.com

Reiss Caitlin Knee High Boot

Shop now: $610; nordstrom.com