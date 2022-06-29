Fashion Look of the Day Bella Hadid Went Full Matchy-Matchy With Her Boyfriend Marc Kalman Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Laura Reilly Laura Reilly Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news. She has written for InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Thrillist, Nylon, and more. She also publishes a weekly shopping newsletter, Magasin, which highlights the top news, sales, and goings-on when it comes to buying clothes online. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 29, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Bella Hadid. Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images Despite all the novel matching-couple trends we've seen over the years — Katie Holmes' twinning face masks, Brad Pitt's chameleon hairstyles — it's hard to top the classic coordinated outfit. Celebrity partners who dress alike will always make us click, but it doesn't have to be for the wrong reasons (read: the Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly car crash we can't look away from). This week, Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman demonstrated how to do matchy-matchy in style. In dual all-white fits, the supermodel and creative director couple strolled through New York looking like they'd stepped right off a sailboat or an Italian movie set. On Hadid, a simple white blouse and slip skirt accessorized by a patterned scarf, a coordinated white Prada Cleo bag, tan knee-high boots, and Dmy by Dmy Valentina sunglasses. If the best accessory, though, is a boyfriend, Kalman played the role perfectly in a crisp white button down, pale beige khakis, and patent Doc Martens. The pair have something of a habit of sorting out their outfits in the group chat, so to speak, having been sighted in matching leathers and matching knits previously. With today's 80-something degree weather, we might give both of those categories a pass. But an all-white outfit and a hot girl walk might be just the thing. Get the look: Prada Cleo BagShop now: $2,800; prada.com DMY BY DMY Valentina SunglassesShop now: $190; anthropologie.com Bardot Azzura Satin Midi SkirtShop now: $129; nordstrom.com Madewell Buffalo Check Blanket ScarfShop now: $43 (Originally $65); nordstrom.com Reiss Caitlin Knee High BootShop now: $610; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit